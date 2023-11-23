'Everyone pitched in': 20 families receive Thanksgiving dinner from local school

Nov. 23—OLIVE HILL — Thanks to the collaborative efforts of a smalltown team, nearly 200 people will enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner today.

Trey Napier, West Carter Middle and High School's Youth Service Center Coordinator, said the center's call for community aid to prepare food baskets for area families in need didn't go unanswered.

From local churches to a barber shop to teachers, students and other community members, it was all hands on deck in providing 20 families with food baskets packed to the brim with Thanksgiving dinner staples such as mashed potatoes, canned foods, rolls, ham and turkey.

Napier said to get the area middle and high schoolers involved, he concocted a point-based competition, offering a point spread for each canned or non-perishable food item and a planned party for the winning grade level.

In addition to students, Napier said school faculty and staff were just as involved, adding the YSC received numerous monetary donations in addition to actual food.

Napier only recently found himself at the head of the center after stepping in when longtime coordinator Karen Adkins retired over the summer, giving him "big shoes to fill."

Napier said he was overwhelmed at the show of support from the community during his first large food drive.

"It's not just me. I couldn't do it without community partners, staff, students," Napier said. "Everybody pitched in. I got so many texts and emails asking what I needed."

Napier extended a specific thanks to his center's family advocate, Rebecca Parker, who called local businesses and collected quantities of food and other donations.

According to Napier, he began conversations with Marshall Tyson with United Way of North East Kentucky who supplied turkeys for the majority of the needed baskets.

For baskets lacking a turkey, Napier said local churches donated ham, ensuring each family would receive a main course.

"The need for food is there," Napier said of the students and families he interacts with through the center.

With Olive Hill's only grocery stores being a Save A Lot and Dollar Generals, Napier said its hard on families to travel miles to pick up Thanksgiving staples that may not be available or sold out at the sometimes scarce stores.

Aside from the holidays, Napier's center takes part in a backpack program, which sends home bags of food over the weekends for qualifying students.

"Every Friday we send home food. Our community (needs) a great deal of food," Napier said.

"We knew the kids who needed (baskets) based on the backpack program. It's not something that we advertised," Napier said, adding every family he added to a list received a basket.

"We maxed out at 20," Napier said.

But the help didn't stop with just the assembly of baskets or with the collection of food, Napier said.

Mother-and-son duo Pastor Travis and Nancy Duncan volunteered to distribute all 20 baskets, carrying enough food for 125 people, at Duncan's Barbershop.

Napier said the Duncans supplied soda and also made two baskets of home goods, including toilet paper, paper towels, laundry supplies, etc.

With Thanksgiving officially handled for multiple Olive Hill families, Napier has switched his focus to another food drive for Christmas season.

For those interested in donating canned or non-perishable food items, they can be dropped off at the front office of West Carter Middle or High School, Napier said.

