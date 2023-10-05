Everyone safe after Clay County nursing home fire

Oct. 5—Everyone was safely evacuated from a fire at a Clay County nursing home Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Clay County Sheriff Brison Swearingen said dispatch was notified of a fire at 10:54 a.m. at Cloverleaf Health Care, 9325 N. Crawford St., Knightsville.

Firefighters from the Brazil Fire Department, Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department and Jackson Township Fire Department reported the fire extinguished about 11:15 a.m.

Nursing staff had immediately begun relocating residents to a safe area of the facility.

Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff said, healthcare officials made the decision to evacuate the facility.

Assisting in the effort to relocate all 71 residents were law enforcement agencies including the sheriff's office, Knightsville Town Marshal's Office, Brazil Police Department, Indiana State Police and Indiana Conservation Officers.

The Clay County Community School Corp. provided buses to help transport people. Local nursing facilities also provided personnel and vehicles. Also assisting were Star Ambulance and Trans-Care Ambulance Service.

The sheriff said all residents were relocated to a local facility where they will receive temporary quarters.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire.