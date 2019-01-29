Everyone is Talking About These 5 Earnings Charts

This is the week everyone waits for during earnings season.

Over 400 companies are reporting this week, so it’s not the busiest of the season, but it does include many of the popular and well-known big cap stocks, including most of FAANG.

With so much going on in the global economy, including trade tensions, slowing Chinese growth, Brexit and the partial US government shutdown, that may or may not be over, many of the big multinational companies may shed some light on the impacts of one or more of these.

Who will give us the most clues about global conditions?

Which company’s stock is already breaking out ahead of its earnings report?

Which stock is trying to rebound from multi-decade lows?

5 Stocks on Everyone’s Lips This Week

1. PayPal PYPL hasn’t missed since its 2015 IPO. That’s impressive enough but the shares are also in a bullish pattern, recently haven broken out to new all-time highs. Will the earnings report give the shares enough juice to barrel even higher?

2. Boeing BA stalled out in 2018 but is now off its recent lows. One of the best performing stocks of 2016 and 2017 investors are waiting for the stock to recover. The forward P/E has dropped from 29 to start 2018 to 19 to start 2019. Will this be the quarter the shares start to turn around?

3. Alibaba BABA has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but the shares have been hit by the China economic slowdown. How much will it impact one of the largest online retailers? We’re about to find out.

4. General Electric GE has plunged to multi-decade lows. While shares have bounced off their lows, it’s unclear if the worst is over. Will the company restructuring work? Is the stock the deal of the century or a value trap? It trades with a forward P/E of 12 now.

5. Yum China YUMC is the largest franchise chain in China with decades of experience operating in the country. Starbucks saw positive same-store-comparables, will Yum China see the same? Or has the economic slowdown hit them?

