"Everyone talks and paints" public courses videos of Jiangsu Art Museum are well liked

NANJING, China, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese art matters "Everyone talks and paints" public course project, won the support of Jiangsu Art Foundation in 2018 and the "Excellent Case Award" of Jiangsu Institution of Museums in 2019, now is an attempt to explore and combine features the era of public education and new media communication.

"Everyone talks and paints" is a public aesthetic education project led by the director of Jiangsu Art Museum Xu Huiquan and implemented by the Ministry of Public Education. Cooperate with high-quality exhibitions for more than three months, and uphold the principle of show-by-show while inviting well-known artists, theorists, and curators to record guide videos for the public. Each guide video is widely broadcasted through multi-form, multi-channel and multi-terminal like the exhibition screen, WeChat, Weibo, and professional video websites. The entire project's shooting and production cycle took about two years. At present, ten issues of nearly 300 minutes of guide videos have been produced. The audience for offline and online aesthetic education exceeded 400,000.

Participation in traditional art education activities is rare and coverage is limited. This activity, through the combination of offline and online, using the expertise of experts, explains the language in simple terms and solves the viewers confusion that "interested but not understand". It maximizes the public feelings of the specific content of the exhibition, from which audience can get both the beauty and knowledge. Without limits of time and space, art can better enter the lives of more people and turn cultural experience into a part of daily life.

Especially during coronavirus epidemic, the Jiangsu Art Museum reedited the "Everyone talks and paints" guide video into hundreds of interpretation videos (1 to 3 minutes) by experts, which were continuously launched on the WeChat official account, attracting a large number of audience browsed and commented.

In the future, the bureau of public education in Jiangsu Art Museum plans to produce more high-quality aesthetic education content, which will be effectively disseminated in a short, quick, and friendly manner. It will continue to experiment with other new media platforms such as WeChat, Weibo, Tiktok, and online and offline interaction to further expand the scope and influence of aesthetic education, so that art can enter the daily life of more people.

