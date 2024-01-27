I take everyone who visits Paris for the first time to a free rooftop that has better views than the Eiffel Tower

I've lived in Paris for two years, and I always take visitors to a stunning rooftop for views.

The Galeries Lafayette is a 19th-century department store with a gorgeous view of the city.

The best part is that it's free, and you can also get some of the best macarons there.

I've lived in Paris for over two years and have visited many times before since my husband grew up in France.

One of the first times he took me to Paris, he showed me where to go for the best, free views of the city. Since we've moved, it's the one place I take all my friends who are visiting for the first time.

You can see all the major landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Palais Garnier opera house, and Sacré-Cœur Basilica — not to mention the city's iconic gray slated roofs.

Here's where to go for the fantastic free view.

Get off at the Opéra Métro station.

The Galeries Lafayette is made up of two buildings. Moriah Costa

The rooftop is located at the Galeries Lafayette, a 19th-century department store that's home to French designers like Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

But don't let the luxury brands fool you. It's completely free to go to the terrace and admire the views.

To get there, get off the Métro at the Opéra station and walk around the back of the opera house.

Galeries Lafayette is made up of two main buildings. Go inside the building on the right, referred to as the Coupole.

Follow the escalators or take the elevator to the top floor.

There's a concierge in the building if you have trouble finding your way up. Moriah Costa

When you enter, head to the center of the lobby and look for the signs for the escalators.

You can take the escalators all the way up to the terrace. But there's also an elevator if that's easier.

If you get lost, you can also ask the concierge for help.

I've found that most people who work there speak English, but I'd recommend politely asking, "Bonjour, parlez-vous anglaise?" ("Hello, do you speak English") first.

Admire the stunning views of Paris.

The terrace looks out over the iconic Paris rooftops. Moriah Costa

When you get to the top, you can spend as long as you want admiring the views of the city.

To the right, you'll see the Eiffel Tower and the top of the Arc de Triomphe. To the left, you can see Notre Dame and the Montparnasse Tower.

Directly in front of you is the sprawling opera complex, which apparently helped inspire the "Phantom of the Opera."

If you continue along to the back of the terrace, you can glimpse Sacré-Cœur Basilica and the famous rooftops of the artistic Montmartre neighborhood.

Stop by the third floor for a view of the 1912 Art Nouveau dome.

The dome is famous and completely free to view. Moriah Costa

On your way to the top or as you leave, make sure to stop by the third floor.

There you can see the building's iconic glass dome that was built in 1912. It's an Art Nouveau style created by glassworker Jacques Grüber.

The dome is designed to let in a lot of light, even on a gray winter day in Paris.

Try some of the best macarons in the city on your way out.

There's a small pastry shop on the second floor of the building. Moriah Costa

Before you leave the Galeries Lafayette, make sure to stop on the second floor for what I think are some of the best macarons in Paris.

Near the escalators, you'll see a small stand from pastry chef Pierre Hermé.

He has other shops in the city, but I love visiting this stand with visitors as it's a great way to end the trip to the Galeries Lafayette.

I'd recommend Galeries Lafayette over the Eiffel Tower any day.

I like having a little "secret" attraction to show my friends. Moriah Costa

When people ask me what to do in Paris, the Galeries Lafayette always makes the list.

It's easily accessible and free. Plus, even when the weather is gloomy — which is common in the winter — you can still get great views of the city.

The Eiffel Tower isn't centrally located, it's expensive, and if the weather is bad, you may not be able to go to the top. Plus, you often need to book far in advance to secure a ticket.

Instead, save your money and admire the Eiffel Tower and other famous Paris landmarks from the top of the Galeries Lafayette.

