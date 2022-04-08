What everyone wore to the red-carpet premiere of the Kardashians' new Hulu show

In this article:

Celebrities at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

Hulu's new series "The Kardashians" is set to air on April 14.

The cast and their friends turned out in style for the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian wore a silver Thierry Mugler gown while Kris Jenner made a splash in neon pink.

Kris Jenner wore a hot pink long-sleeved dress and rocked her signature pixie haircut.

Kris Jenner at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Kardashian momager and matriarch Kris Jenner wore a vibrant loose-fitting pink gown, which she paired with a matching clutch and studded pink stilettos.

Elle reported she was spotted rocking a shoulder-length bob while celebrating the launch of Kylie Jenner's new makeup collection on Wednesday, though her hair was back in her signature pixie look for the red-carpet premiere of "The Kardashians."

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Corey Gamble looked sharp wearing a black single-breasted suit over a light pink shirt.

Corey Gamble at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, who she began dating in 2015, also made an appearance on the red carpet for the family's new show.

Like Jenner, Gamble opted on wearing pink for the occasion. He wore a baby-pink shirt beneath his single-breasted black suit, which he accessorized with a similarly shaded pocket square.

Kim Kardashian wore a body-hugging silver Thierry Mugler gown with matching jewelry.

Kim Kardashian at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

While Kim Kardashian arrived and left with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, she opted to walk the red carpet for the premiere of "The Kardashians" solo, Metro reported.

The beauty mogul and Skims founder wore a silver skin-tight Thierry Mugler gown that featured a thigh-high slit, which she paired with matching metallic bangles and a choker, according to the Evening Standard.

Khloe Kardashian had a style twinning moment with her daughter True Thompson in a beige silky gown.

Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson had an adorable mother and daughter twinning moment on the red carpet.

The youngest Kardashian sister wore a silky nude-colored floor-length gown that had a figure-hugging bodice, and topped off the look with a pair of sunglasses. Three-year-old True wore a matching colored dress with a pair of high-top white sneakers.

Story continues

Scott Disick went for a classic black and white suit while his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, opted for an emerald mini-dress.

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

Scott Disick and model Rebecca Donaldson went red-carpet official with their relationship at "The Kardashians" premiere.

Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, wore a classic black suit with a white shirt while Donaldson rocked an emerald green minidress that had a sheer single sleeve.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and their children rocked up in coordinating black outfits.

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, and Atiana De La Hoy at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who unofficially tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel after the 2022 Oscars, wore coordinating black outfits with their children to the red carpet premiere of the family's new Hulu show.

Kourtney, who was pictured with her son Reign, wore a dress that featured a daring mid-body cutout while her Blink-182 fiancé wore an all-black suit and shades.

Khadijah Haqq McCray wore a sparkly black mini-dress and heels, while her twin Malika Haqq opted for a gold number.

Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Twins and recurring guests of the Kardashians' former show, Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq, also made an appearance at the Hulu premiere.

Khadijah Haqq McCray wore a sparkly black minidress with a pair of black stilettos while her sister went for a shimmery gold wrap dress and matching heels.

Kylie Jenner's close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou wore a vintage Versace minidress.

Anastasia Karanikolaou at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Kylie Jenner's close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou wore a light blush-colored strapless minidress to "The Kardashians" premiere.

According to an Instagram post shared by her stylist, Kris Fe, the gown is vintage Versace, and she coordinated it with a pair of strappy heels.

Jonathan Cheban, aka "Food God," wore a Louis Vuitton shirt under an all-black outfit.

Jonathan Cheban at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Kim Kardashian-West's close friend and recurring guest on "Keeping up With the Kardashians" Jonathan Cheban walked the red carpet in a nearly all-black ensemble.

Cheban, who goes by "Food God" on social media, layered a suit jacket over what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton branded shirt.

Singer Teyana Taylor wore a Marine Serre printed set with scarlet boots.

Teyana Taylor at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Teyana Taylor arrived at "The Kardashians" red carpet premiere wearing a printed black and red moon Marine Serre set.

The singer accessorized with a pair of red-rimmed sunglasses and knee-length scarlet boots.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley wore a black and white coordinated skirt, top, and jacket with platforms.

Dorit Kemsley at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley wore a black and white patterned outfit that comprised of a miniskirt, crop top, and mini cardigan to the premiere.

She accessorized the ensemble with an ivory-white clutch and platform sandals.

Read the original article on Insider