‘Everyone’s worst nightmare’ adds to list of mass shootings in central San Joaquin Valley

The massacre in Tulare County early Monday morning that left six people dead including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby dead adds to the list of mass shootings in the last 30 years in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Monday in Goshen, two gunmen entered a home and began firing multiple rounds about 3:30 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero said in a statement that “today’s tragic incident in Goshen is everyone’s worst nightmare. These senseless acts of violence, especially with infants, children and young adults, have no place in our communities. Let us come together to pray for those impacted, lift up the Goshen community, and work towards peace.”

Here is a list of mass shootings since 1993 in the Fresno area:

NOVEMBER 2019

A mass shooting at a peaceful southeast Fresno house party left four dead, according to police.

Six others were wounded in one of Fresno’s worst mass-shooting tragedies.

The four defendants in the case are allegedly members of the Mongolian Boys Society gang who were carrying out a revenge shooting against one of its gang rivals, the Asian Crips. But police determined none of those killed were gang members — and they had simply gathered in a backyard to watch a televised football game.

DECEMBER 2018

Although it wasn’t a mass killing, a man carried out a 24-hour “reign of terror” in Tulare County — robbing a store, killing a stranger and shooting others in random acts of violence, according to law enforcement. The case drew national attention because federal authorities had lodged an immigration detainer against the suspect.

Suspect Gustavo Garcia, 36, was ejected from a vehicle and died after fleeing law enforcement at more than 100 mph.

APRIL 2017

Three men were killed by 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad in an April 2017 rampage in and around downtown Fresno five days after he allegedly shot to death a fourth victim, according to police.

Muhammad, who was also charged with the attempted killings of four others, was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

NOVEMBER 2012

Lawrence Jones used a stolen .357-caliber magnum, four-shot derringer handgun to kill two men at his place of work, the Valley Protein meat-processing plant in central Fresno, police said. The 41-year-old wounded two others before taking his own life on Election Day.

MARCH 2004

Police responded to a 911 call about a child-custody dispute on March 12 of that year. The subsequent 80-minute standoff between Marcus Wesson and police ended before officers discovered nine women and children shot dead and piled on top of one another in a back bedroom. Wesson was sent to death row in 2005 for the killings.

JULY 1995

Brothers Donald and Timothy Young entered the Pato’s Place bar in Tulare during a 1995 armed robbery that ended with five men slain. The bar owner was shot, too, but survived.

The Youngs were sent to death row in April 2006.

MAY 1993

Police initially said two men entered the Carrillo Club on the outskirts of southeast Fresno after closing time and began firing, killing the owner and six others. Three of them survived. Five years later, Johnnie Malarkey confessed to those killings and three others in a plea bargain to avoid a death sentence.