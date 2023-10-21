Everyone has written you off, England – now go and prove them wrong

Seldom in life do second chances present themselves. We all yearn for the opportunity to right wrongs, to go back in time and rectify, alter the course of history, but more often than not it is regret that is more keenly – and commonly – felt than triumph.

Just north of Paris on Saturday, England have that chance. Twelve of the matchday squad bear the scars from that Springbok stinging in Yokohama four years ago, where they arrived as favourites only to be overpowered and overwhelmed by a South Africa side spurred on by the hope of unifying a nation.

The dressing room following the 2019 final would have been a scene of despair, desolation and dismay. That squad would have been sitting, inconsolable, wondering if they would ever get the chance to avenge that defeat; the chance for retribution.

That anguish can never be underestimated. It can crush the weak but it will only ever serve to nourish the strong; it is a sensation that will have spread from the leaders in England’s squad, who were there in 2019, across to those who weren’t. England are the golfer who missed the putt, the student who mis-read the question; more often than not, a second attempt is successful. They never want to feel that way again – and that sensation will be sitting in the back of England’s minds at the Stade de France, in a World Cup semi-final against South Africa, on Saturday.

Can the humiliation in Yokohama spur this England side to victory against the Springboks four years on? - Getty Images/David Rogers

Steve Borthwick’s side have been written off by all but themselves – and why wouldn’t they be? Despite the unbeaten run at this World Cup, this is their first stern challenge, against the reigning champions, whose tactical masterclass and petrifying physicality laid waste to the majestic hosts last Sunday.

England arrive at this semi-final rightly as underdogs but the psychology of knock-out sport can do funny things to a team. This is an 80-minute rugby match. England must stick a tin hat on, be brave, and hope that the stars align for them: hope that Manie Libbok rediscovers his goal-kicking woes; hope that there is rain and that Freddie Steward rules the skies against the more diminutive Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe, depriving the devastating duo of the open-field possession they crave; hope that Manu Tuilagi gets properly stuck into Damian de Allende; hope that referee Ben O’Keeffe – under huge psychological pressure after his performance in the quarter-final last weekend – does not allow the Springboks to have it all their own way at the breakdown; and hope that Dan Cole has his own Phil Vickery moment, burying scrummaging demons against South Africa, this time for England rather than the Lions.

As fans, we look to those positives, which might seem to be marginal, but can add up to something far grander. But, this group of players, I’ve met them, watched them play, and listened to them talk to the media. They don’t give a toss about their underdog status, that they have been written off by all and sundry. This is a belligerent, single-minded, squad; full of self-belief. Internally, I have no doubt that they will believe they, in fact, are favourites. Deluded? It does not matter. That’s their perception – and that’s everything. They will not have one iota of doubt about the result on Saturday. It has to be that way.

England have grown as the tournament has progressed and have to believe they will get the better of the world champions - Getty Images/Paul Harding

In 2003, when we secured back-to-back victories in the southern hemisphere against Australia and New Zealand on the way to winning England’s first World Cup, there was a similar ambiance. I looked across that All Blacks backline: Justin Marshall, Carlos Spencer, Ma’a Nonu, Tana Umaga, Joe Rokocoko, Mils Muliaina and Doug Howlett. I was standing there next to a lad called Mike Tindall – he’s from Wakefield and I’m from Blackburn. And these New Zealanders were superstars!

But in the changing room beforehand, the lads and I all wanted to be in a white shirt, not a black shirt. Just as with this England side, I looked around and saw players I grew up with, players I had known since we were kids. Although this England side have had their faults and hit some speed bumps, there are winners and competitors everywhere. Remember the last time this core played a World Cup semi-final? It was magnificent. And the spine of this side, from Saracens, lift trophies for fun.

There is no doubt in my mind that South Africa will have to touch greatness to defeat England. The Springboks might well do that, but England will force them up to those dizzy heights. It will not be one sided. And, if South Africa do get there, then we can all turn around and say: ‘Bloody well done.’ England are much tighter defensively, have removed the errors from their game – on which South Africa fed against the French – and all those things that offer easy points.

England have built into this tournament. And, there is no getting around it, but winning builds confidence. I am not sure that this team have quite ‘forgotten how to lose’ yet, but they are not far off. Winning, whatever the manner, puts you in a frame of mind whereby, as you’re getting strapped up and looking into your team-mates’ eyes, you think: Ok, we are going to win today because we won last week. We will find a way.’

Rewind two months – losing to Wales, Fiji, Ireland – and this England team looked as if it were on its knees. People thought they wouldn’t get out of the group, and that they might lose to Fiji! Here they are now, 80 minutes from a World Cup final, and no matter the opposition, if you had offered them then in the changing room following the Fijian loss at Twickenham, they would have bitten your hand off.

All England want now is for the referee to blow his whistle and give them that second chance to seize the day.

