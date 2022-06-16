Everyone's favorite Amazon coat just went on sale for Prime Day 2021

The best selling Orolay Amazon jacket is on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

In 2019, the Orolay thickened women's down jacket, which has since come to be known as the Amazon coat, made Oprah's list of favorite things and has sold out several times since then. With more than 18,500 reviews and an average 4.4-star rating on Amazon, this jacket is still a hot commodity! It's also on sale right now for Prime Day 2021, dropping from $149.99 to $88.49.

Reviewed style editor Amanda Tarlton put this jacket to the test and quickly became obsessed, dubbing it the best jacket she's ever purchased.

The jacket is 100% polyester with faux feathers, a fleece-lined hood and a whopping six large fully usable pockets. The jacket comes in 13 different colors and prints and options that also include a faux fur trim on the hood. It runs in sizes XXS to a 5X and there's even a kids version so they can be warm and stylish, too.

The jacket not only keeps you warm in cold climates but it's also roomy enough to fit over heavy winter sweaters and other thick layers. There's also a side zipper that you can unzip for even more space and comfort while wearing the jacket. If you're not yet convinced to purchase this coat it even has its own Instagram account with more than 5,000 followers showcasing people all around the world wearing their Orolay Thickened Down Jacket.

