Everyone's Flipping for Olympic Divers Assembling Avengers Style in This Splashy Video

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers.

Avengers fans don’t need to fret over the franchise’s end — a group of professional divers has done the world the great service of posing as the superheroes in bathing suits.

British Olympic diver Jack Laugher posted a video on Sunday of himself and other professional divers reenacting the iconic “Avengers: assemble!” moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. One by one, the men appear to flip from the ocean, onto a dock and into their respective Avengers superhero roles.

Laugher poses as Dr. Strange, Daniel Goodfellow is Captain America, James Heatly is Spider-Man, Matty Lee is Ironman, Yona Knight-Wisdom is Black Panther, Lucas Thompson is Hawkeye and Noah Williams is Thor.

On Twitter, the video has been viewed 844,000 times as of Monday morning.

The technique they used has been done online before, with videos played backwards so that it looks like everyone’s truly jumping out of the water like a crew of super-humans. (Well, and Hawkeye and Ironman, that is.)