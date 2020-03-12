'Everyone's losing': College campus closures a stark reality for students

An eerie quiet crept over Amherst College’s usually bustling Massachusetts campus Monday when students learned that in-person classes have been canceled for the rest of the semester and they have to vacate school grounds by March 16.

“We got the email and we all just sort of sat there in silence for a little while,” Emma Swislow, a senior, said.

Swislow, 22, described the decision as a “big shock.” She was hoping to spend the next few months wrapping up her time at the small liberal arts school and begin saying her goodbyes.

“Now, we've had to do that in a matter of days,” she said.

Amherst is one of many colleges that has decided to close its campus and move to remote classes as the new coronavirus — and the fear surrounding it — spreads.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

This week, University of California, Santa Barbara, University of Michigan, and dozens of others schools moved classes online. Like Amherst, Wesleyan College, Grinnell College and Harvard University took it a step further, ordering students to leave campus for the remainder of the semester.

The universities say the decision to close is meant to stem the spread of the virus on campuses where students live in close quarters and aren’t too likely to heed public health warnings. But telling students to head home and take classes online for the rest of the semester isn’t as simple as it sounds, and for many students, it feels more devastating than contracting the virus itself.

Tufts University emailed students on the evening of March 10 that their spring break would be extended through March 25 and that classes would move online afterward. Students were told to move out of their residence halls and depart campus by March 16.

When the news hit, students began “freaking out,” Michael Wilkinson, a junior, said.

“There's been many people crying, hugging each other,” Wilkinson, 21, said. “They're not sure if they're going to see their friends for quite some time.”

Wilkinson, who has never taken an online class before, doesn’t know if he’ll be able to learn the material as well via video conference and thinks the overall quality of instruction will go down.

“I'm concerned that this semester isn't going to be as academically rich as it could have been,” he said.

Swislow, a double major at Amherst in English and geology, shares those fears. She has labs every week, where they use microscopes and inspect rocks. Her professor is trying to come up with alternative ways of instruction, but she isn’t sure if it will work.

Carrieanne Mamba, a sophomore at the University of California, Santa Barbara, is anxious over what’s to come.

The university told students this week that classes would be moved online through at least the end of April and recommended students prepare to be away from campus until then.

Because Mamba, 20, is from Massachusetts, her thoughts immediately turned to the idea of moving home and essentially losing independence until May. She’s stuck choosing between Massachusetts and California, which are both in a state of emergency.

“I really do not want to stay with my parents doing nothing for a month,” Mamba said in an email. “I'd take Corona over listening to my mom nag at me every day for a month.”

Beyond being trapped in her childhood bedroom, Mamba’s decision has financial ramifications.

She doesn’t want to be paying thousands of dollars to take classes online, when she already has to pay rent in California. Now, she's considering taking cheaper online courses at a community college.

Many students around the country think the decision to close campuses doesn't consider the needs of low-income students. Not everyone on a college campus, no matter how elite, has a safe home to return to, and some can’t afford the trip back home.

Some schools, like Harvard, are saying their financial aid office can offer assistance, but how comprehensive that help will be is unclear. At other schools, like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, students have launched mutual-aid Google Docs, where they are raising funds and crowdsourcing spare rooms and storage for students who need help moving out last-minute.

Amherst extended its move-out deadline to March 18 after student organizing, and is allowing students to petition to stay on campus. But this policy — which could provide relief to some students — has also created what Julian Brubaker, a senior, called an “impossible situation.”