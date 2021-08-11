Everything you need for back-to-school on sale: Backpacks, headphones, laptops and more

Get your kids ready for the coming school year with major discounts on everything from laptops to clothes.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It might be hard to believe, but back-to-school season has somehow already arrived, which means it’s time to stock up on essentials for kids of all ages as you prepare to send them off to a new school year.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Thankfully, plenty of must-have back-to-school items are on sale right now, which means saving money on supplies can be one less worry on your plate. From a $200 price cut at Best Buy on the fastest, longest-lasting laptop we’ve ever tested to a whopping 73% savings on a five-pack of our favorite face mask, the Athleta Everyday non-medical face mask, you can send your little ones back to school with everything they need to stay safe and prepared for the year ahead.

Check out our roundup of all the back-to-school essentials on sale right now, and be sure to shop soon, because these price cuts will be gone before you can sharpen those pencils.

The best back-to-school sale items to shop right now

Laptops

Help your students get tech-savvy with laptops on sale from HP, Apple and more.

Tech essentials remain one of the priciest investments for back to school, but thankfully, there are sweet sales aplenty on some of our favorite laptops on the market right now. From HP laptops included as part of the brand’s massive back-to-school sale to serious savings on top-rated Apple laptops, you’re sure to find the right fit for your student as they prepare to enter the new school year.

Tablets

Story continues

Take your tech on the go with discounted tablets from Apple, Amazon and more.

Tablets are the take-anywhere tech solution that allows your student to stay connected while they’re on the go, and thankfully, there are plenty of incredible savings to help make such a big investment feel a little less weighty ahead of a new school year. For instance, right now at Samsung, you can save up to an extra 15% on tech essentials, including tablets, through Sunday, October 3. As an added bonus: You’ll get a free set of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds with your purchase of a Galaxy Tab S7+ or Galaxy Book tablets.

Headphones

Whether you want them on your ears or in your ears, Best Buy and more have plenty of headphones on sale.

A crucial accessory to any device, headphones range in price, functionality and features, but you don’t need to spend a million bucks if you’re worried about your kid’s ability to hold onto their pair. There are plenty of great headphones for kids that won’t break the bank. Heads up: Best Buy is currently offering up to $100 off select Sony headphones, so you won’t want to miss those deals.

Backpacks

Check out sturdy backpacks from JanSport, Nike and more on sale.

Buying all the essentials is important, but it can’t happen without a supportive, sturdy backpack, which is where these stellar backpacks on sale come into play. With savings on cool styles from reliable, beloved brands like Jansport, Adidas, Nike and Disney, you’re sure to find a style to please kids of all ages.

Face masks

Under Armour, Gap and others are selling stylish face masks to keep your kids safe this school year.

As the first line of defense against illness causing germs, an assortment of face masks your kids won’t mind wearing all day long are vital as we head into the third school year marked by the pandemic. There are plenty of great, stylish non-medical face masks on sale right now, which means your little ones can say buh-bye to boring surgical masks and hello to cloth masks they’ll love.

Clothing

Scoop up some trendy threads on sale from the likes of Nike, J. Crew and more.

There are tons of retailers offering back-to-school sales and student discounts year-round, so your little one (or little one at heart) can start the new year in style while scoring some impressive markdowns in the process.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Back-to-school sales: Save on laptops, backpacks, clothes and more