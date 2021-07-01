Everything you need to buy for food stylist and photographer Danielle Campbell's Week of Meals recipes

Your shopping list of ingredients and prep work to get you set up for the week of cooking. (Danielle Campbell / For The Times)

Week of Meals is a weeknight dinner series that brings you five, easy-to-prepare weeknight recipes from one shopping trip that costs less than $100. Here’s your grocery list and the prep work to do on the day of shopping to set yourself up for effortless cooking the rest of the week.

For Danielle Campbell's recipes, here's what you'll need:

BUY FRESH



These ingredients will need to be purchased if you don’t already have them.

Meat and seafood



2 pounds salmon filets



1 pound lean ground beef, lamb or pork



4 ounces pancetta



1 whole chicken (3 1/2 to 4 pounds)

Dairy section



2 cups plus 3 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt



1 cup heavy cream

Bakery/deli section



4 pita breads

Produce



1 pound baby Dutch potatoes



10 garlic cloves



1 medium yellow onion



1 small red onion



4 lemons



1 bunch flat-leaf parsley (for 1 cup leaves)



1 small bunch cilantro (for 1/2 cup leaves)



1 small bunch dill (for 1/4 cup fronds)



1 small bunch mint (for 2 tablespoons leaves)



5 Persian cucumbers



3 scallions



2 whole heads cauliflower



1 bag (5 ounces) baby kale

Pantry



1 pound spaghetti, fusilli or any dried pasta



1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste



3 tablespoons harissa paste, plus more for serving



2 tablespoons capers



5 oil-packed anchovies



Couscous, quinoa or your preferred grain, for serving

AT-HOME STAPLES



We’re expecting you to already have these ingredients. If you have to buy them, you will use them again and again in other recipes.

Oil and vinegar



2 1/2 cups plus 1/3 cup everyday olive oil

Spices



2 1/2 teaspoons crushed red chile flakes, plus more for serving



1 tablespoon ground cumin



1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

Dairy/fridge:



Parmesan, for serving

SUNDAY PREP



This is the cooking you’ll want to do on your shopping day, preferably Sunday, to get more of the laborious or time-consuming tasks out of the way.

Season and prep chicken



Using paper towels, pat dry 1 whole chicken (3 1/2 to 4 pounds) and season all over with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (aim for about 1 teaspoon salt per pound of chicken). Halve 1 head of garlic and add it to the chicken’s cavity. Arrange the chicken in the center of a large cast iron skillet, roasting pan or Dutch oven, and refrigerate, uncovered, overnight or up to 2 days to use in the recipe for Roasted Chicken and Potatoes With Salsa Verde.

Make Chermoula Sauce



In a food processor, combine 1/2 cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped; 1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves, roughly chopped; 2 teaspoons ground cumin, 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes, 3 garlic cloves and the juice of 1 lemon. With the processor running, slowly stream in 1/2 cup olive oil and process until you have a smooth sauce. Transfer the sauce to a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Divide the chermoula between two bowls, cover and refrigerate to use in the recipes for Cauliflower Steaks and Couscous With Chermoula and Roasted Salmon With Chermoula and Kale Salad.

Campbell’s neighborhood grocery store



Trader Joe’s , 263 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 965-1989

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.