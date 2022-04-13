'Everything was chaotic': Students on platform during Brookyln subway attack recount panic

Shock. Disbelief. Panic.

Students at Sunset Park High School left school on Tuesday afternoon reeling after the horrific shooting that left at least 29 people injured at the subway stop across from their school in Brooklyn.

“I saw the smoke and it was really cloudy,” Gisella Lewis, a ninth grader at the school, recalled hours later. “I was really scared. I was wondering if anyone I knew got hurt."

Lewis was on the train targeted but not in the car but not in the car itself where a gunman reportedly set off a smoke bomb and opened fire. She fled in the confusion, she said.

"Everything was so chaotic," she said. "People were just pushing."

The attacker, wearing a gas mask, set off two smoke grenades before shooting. He fled the Brooklyn platform in the panic, leaving a subway car filled with screaming commuters and bleeding victims. At least 10 people were shot and at least 19 others were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to shrapnel wounds.

As night fell in New York, the NYPD said the shooter was still at large. Police said they had located a were looking for a "person of interest" in connection with the attack, though they refrained from calling him a suspect.

Tenth-grader Isaiah Gibbs clutched a letter from the school in his hand as he walked alone out of Sunset High. He was also at the subway station, part of the throng of students and commuters on what they thought was a normal morning.

“I was shocked,” Gibbs said.

The diverse, working-class neighborhood is dotted with bodegas, small businesses and warehouses, as well as signs advertising shops in Chinese and English. By Tuesday morning, it was taken over by a sea of media and police searching for clues and awaiting updates.

The school sent home notes trying to calm parents' fears.

“During the shelter-in, students continued to engage in instruction and there were no disruptions,” principal Victoria Antonini wrote. “We assure you every precaution was taken and will continue to be taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff members.”

Residents of the neighborhood were shaken, but determined to go on with their lives.

Tasy Hernandez, a grocery clerk at Fenix Deli and Grocery, arrived to work at 6 a.m. He saw people running but didn’t know what was happening. It wasn't until later in the morning when he learned about the shootings.

Hunter College student Jennifer Lopez, 20, lives in Sunset Park and couldn't get to school as subways in the neighborhood shut down. She spent the day with her mother Maria Garcia and her younger brother Anthony Flores, 13, who was able to walk to school. The incident left the neighborhood on edge, Lopez said, especially with the perpetrator still at large.

Chatting at the playground on Third Avenue, neighbors Crystal Vargas and Samantha Aguilar said crimes are unusual in the area.

“It is so quiet,” said Vargas, 25.

“You don’t see things like that happen here, added Aguilar, 24.

