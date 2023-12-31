Everything coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys said after controversial 20-19 win over Detroit

Everything that Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys players said after beating the Detroit Lions 20-19 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Quotes are courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions media relations departments.

Coach Mike McCarthy

On the game...

It was a good, home win. Completes the regular season with all of your home games. It’s a good place to be. But we talked all week about it; we felt these guys were an extremely tough opponent. I thought they played us extremely aggressive defensively, a lot of pressure. A lot of uphill down and distances throughout the game where guys just kept battling and recovering. Defense had the big takeaways and the two-point. That was a two-point extravaganza that looked like training camp. Line up and go at it for three-or-four plays. So just a great, great fight and finish for both teams.

On if he received an explanation on the two-point conversion flag...

Yes, I was told it was 70 was who they announced when he covered up 68 is what I was told.

On the running game...

Happy New Year, Clarence. The run game was clearly not the highlight of our performance tonight, but I think probably six tackles for losses. They really overloaded the front. We had to get some pull schemes and we thought we’d be able to get the ball to the c-gap. The pressure and the overload defense was a challenge for us tonight.

On the defense...

I thought our defense played probably one of their better games of the year. I felt the situation on defense was outstanding. The way they responded, the takeaways, but boy what an ebb and flow of the game. I think it was in some ways weird, just the way it goes up and down. There’s always a difference to a game and I felt the momentum swings and thought our guys did a nice job; they kept bouncing back.

On his thoughts after the penalty on the two-point conversation...

We’re just coaching the game. When you’re calling games, and you practice all week, and there’s things that you feel good about in the flow of the game. So, they obviously feel good about their calls now. So, you’ve got to appreciate the aggressiveness.

On the offensive line injuries and guys stepping up...

T.J. [Bass] went in there obviously when Tyler [Smith] went down. It was great to have Tyron [Smith] back. To see him battle to get back for this game is just huge for us. I thought our guys handled a lot defensively today.

On not being able to end game after the Donovan Wilson interception...

The thing there is we’re trying to put it away. I mean, obviously you call plays you feel good about, but you know first down was a struggle for us all day. I can’t tell you how many second-and-longs we had and the penalty we had on first down I got to see it. I’m trying to still get in striking distance on third downs, that was the thought.

On if this close game is a springboard for the playoffs...

We need these games. I think they’re going to be battle-tested and ready to go into playoffs. These are the kinds of games that character is enhanced and the adversity advancement that you need, and you train all year for. We’ve had a bit of an unusual year, just because of the margins of victory at home. So yes, we’ve got one more next week, but we knew this stretch was going to be rough and this is exactly what we needed.

On if CeeDee Lamb’s performance was one of the best he’s ever seen...

Oh yeah, no doubt. I mean it was huge. I mean just a big touchdown play and his yards after the catch. He’s so dynamic with the football. I think so much about receiver play and how these guys with the route running, the connection with Dak compared to in the past, those two guys have taken it to another level. But I don’t know how many yards he had after the catch, but I know it was a bunch. And so yeah, just a complete, complete receiver.

On Dak’s performance after his interception and his touchdown pass to CeeDee...

He just played the game. The longest I think, touchdown pass of the year. But yeah, Dak is such a competitor. And like I said, I thought the pressure, there was a lot of it and that’s how he always is, to be honest with you. He just keeps playing. So that’s a huge strength of his.

On if he’s watching other games now that Dallas has 11 wins...

I’ll be watching the game tomorrow.

On the importance of possibility of a home playoff game...

Definitely. That’s what you play for. Obviously, we play well at home. We love playing at home, but I do think being on theroad the last couple of weeks is, we’ll be ready for whatever comes our way. But yes, we’re at 11 wins and it’s clearly what’s in front of us. With Philadelphia has two left and we have one left, so we’ll just see how it all shakes out.

On his confidence in Brandon Aubrey...

Along with CeeDee, I’ve never seen anything like it, just his consistency, not only just on the field goals but the kickoffs. He looks like he’s practicing his field goals on the kickoffs. It’s just so, so impressive. So impressive.

On Brandin Cooks impact...

He does so much more outside of the game. This is a very well-respected player and man in our organization. The respect that he carries in the locker room, his work ethic, his give-back to the younger players. He’s won enough in his career and knows what it looks like and just wants to be a part of another championship. He’s just so consistent. And obviously that seven route down there was a huge, huge play for us.

On what happened on the last defensive possession...

They hit a couple over the middle. I think just based on the coverage and the clock and so forth. I think the tight end dragged us for a little bit more yardage.

QB Dak

On his emotions during the last few minutes of the game....

Everywhere. Not settled. But in the same sense, ready for the opportunity to go back out there. The time was on the clock understanding we had a timeout. We have a hell of a kicker. But yeah, a lot of emotions. When to finish with the ball in your hand, don’t do that. They get the ball back and they’re on the drive. Then the three players with a two-point conversion. At that point I just wanted to know if they were in or were they not, just let me know if we need to go back out there. Like I said, we had time on the clock. Had a hell of a kicker with a timeout that I felt confident and comfortable on our plan and the things that we practice that we would have been able to get in position for him to take an attempt at a game winner. But hell of a job with the defense. Some things played into that, and they finished it the right way.

On feeling about heading into the playoffs after the previous three matches...

It’s huge. Especially coming off with the last two not getting to win at any either of those two and then being on the road having to close one out in Miami after Buffalo wasn’t even a close game. I guess you can say. And then losing close in a game that we could have won there late and then being able to win this game and pull this one out kind of similar to the game last week. It was important as we move forward understanding that this is playoff football. We’ve got one more game here against a division opponent. And then everything counts. It’s a once it’s a one game season, each and every week. So, we’ve got to continue to build off of what we’ve done good here lately, but make sure that we’re locking in and in every aspect, detail being disciplined, not hurting ourselves and finding a way to play our best ball right now and create that momentum.

On CeeDee Lamb tonight...

Remarkable, that what CeeDee Lamb is. What a great opportunity for him just to have the game that he had tonight understanding that he was coming into this game with records on the line, which I didn’t know about until you guys informed me. I told you that he’d be happy that he got that and the yards, yards after catch. Getting open after the 2.3, beat man coverage, get in the right spots and zones. He can do it all and he’s continuing to get better. He wants to get better, hungry to get better, hungry for the ball. Has one of the hungriest mindsets that I’ve been around in this game of football and its fun. With a similar mindset, when the ball is in your hands, I can definitely understand and relate. Makes it easy, makes my job easy. He’s special. He’s really just getting going and I can tell you as long as I’m here, he’ll probably stack these records each and every year, to be honest with you. This is only the beginning.

On growth from tonight’s game compared to the two previous losses...

A lot. I think as much as anything, it’s in the emotional part of the games and that’s something that coach talks about. Our emotional discipline and maturity of wheeling ourselves to wins and understanding that we’re drawing our foot in the sand. Drawling that line and saying, “hey, we’re going to do this whether it’s on offense. We’re going to score and convert or whether its on defense saying not anymore.” That’s the part that is really going to separate these teams here as you get into the playoffs. It’s who has that ability to emotionally and be disciplined and lock in and say my best football is right now. Because we practice that way and we prepare that way and we’re not taking anything less than that. It’s huge and two games like that? Offense doesn’t get going until late down in Miami and then we finally score and it’s a hell of an offense on the other side and they go down and put themselves into field goal position. Tonight, they decide to go for two and the defense stands up. Kind of draw on that line. Proud of those guys. This is a complete team win and we did it together and that is what’s important as we move forward understanding that everything we do has to be together, has to be the upmost complimentary football. It’s on special teams, offense, defense. We all have to have each other’s back, pick up one when one’s not doing well, essentially no one should be doing bad. It’s time for our best.

On if he could envision CeeDee Lamb’s success when he took over the WR position...

Yeah, from the jump. I talk about the mentality that he has. There’s not a lot of players that truly have that dog in them, I guess you can say. I don’t want to say there’s not a lot, but he has a different level than me. We go back to the Niners game or we even go back to last week, the frustration of not getting the ball. The guy thinks that he can win the game by himself, and that’s what you want. It’s obviously a team game. When you have a guy like that that has much confidence and gets to show it and when he does, he steps up to the plate and answers it. It’s special, as I have said before. It makes my job easy. Starting off, it’s his mentality. Secondly, his athletic ability. The ability to run after the catch; he runs physical. He runs like a running back. He can break tackles. And then last, he’s one to learn to make sure that we’re always on the same page communicating. He understands where I want to throw the ball, where I want him to be and expect him to be. This is really only the beginning. He loves to work and that probably lastly is his love to work. Go into the offseason and nobody got more hours in than me and CeeDee. I can promise you that and that won’t change.

On the reliability of Brandon Cooks:

“That’s who he’s been from the time he’s shown up. Honestly, if we’re talking about CeeDee I think I would be remiss if I didn’t give some credit to Brandon Cooks in just the way that he’s come in, being a veteran with a lot of a success with different teams. Throughout the year, he’s really showing CeeDee how to prepare, how to get better and to not be satisfied with any point. That’s who Brandon is...Mr. Consistent. He’s consistent in his attitude each and every day, consistent in his work ethic, consistent in taking care of his body. All of that translates to him making plays on the field when the time is needed and making big time catches. He’s a guy that’s far from satisfied. I’m very, very pleased with the group of receivers we have, even the young guys and the plays that their making.”

On the first touchdown:

“I saw that they were bringing the blitz. I was trying to take one-on-one from my slot to Brandon Cooks right there. He got wide a little bit and the corner was off. That made that tough. At that point, the pressure got to me and I felt bodies on me. I said I’ve got to find a way to get skinny and get myself out of the endzone. As I went to do that, the pocket opened up. I went right and see CeeDee one-on-one down the field, let it go and put what I can on it, put some air on it giving him a shot. He went and did the rest.”

On his confidence in the defense:

“As I said, we won this game together. It was a very complementary game. We don’t score, they go and hold these guys. It was a very aggressive play caller and very aggressive mindset on the other side of the field today with those going for it on fourth down, on the (fake) punt, multiple trips in the red zone going for it...they had their mind made up going for it on fourth down every chance it seems. For our defense to just lock in and understand that challenge and really answer it, was huge. They gave us a chance obviously to win this game. It’s not we put a lot of points on the board, and we left some points out there...our defense did their job holding them down time and time again, giving us an opportunity to go win this and ultimately stepped up on the two-point conversion.”

On Jourdan Lewis:

“It’s huge...He’s a guy that has a knack for the football. Just go look at his career. Time and time again, he’s diving, making interceptions, causing fumbles. He’s a helluva football player and great man. I think he’s somebody that any young player in our locker room, especially on defense but really anybody, should try to emulate. The way that he studies the game, the way that he prepares...obviously you guys know I pride myself in the time I put into the game whether it’s taking care of my body, studying film, J. Lew’s one of those guys that I can put right there chasing the same amount of time and doing the things necessary to make sure that he’s giving his best each and every week. I’m super proud of him especially after what he’s been through the last year after a bad injury and the way he’s shaken back coming off IR and really just being a huge lift for this team. He’s a leader in every aspect that you can ask him be.”

On Detroit going for two at the end:

“At that point, I was like ‘just give me the ball with 20 seconds and a time out’. I was just itching really at that point. Obviously thinking the first one they scored. The second one we got the interception, but I saw the jump as well. To us getting the stop on the last one, it was just a roller coaster, a roller coaster of thoughts and that sense of let me get the ball. From earlier with the punt conversion they got to one of the early fourth downs, I said this guy is crazy. Respect with the craziness talking about Coach Campbell. I love it. I really do. You’re playing to win a game and not lose a game. That’s what he did tonight. Credit that mindset. That’s a helluva team. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see them again.”

On throwing on 2nd and 14 on the last drive:

“That’s on me honestly. Other options right there. Brandon had the right route, ran the right route when it was played. They brought zero. I’ve got to do a better job on that one. That’s where we were talking about the roller coaster of emotions. That’s one where I put my team in that situation throwing that bDetall there. That’s one I promise you that will keep me up at night, tonight for sure. I’ll have to flush that thought. The defense ultimately saved me. That’s probably why I was so anxious to get back on the field with 20 seconds and redeem myself and get another opportunity. That’s the point about this being a complementary win and us doing it together. That wasn’t the smartest or best play by me. Obviously, the defense helped me out.”

On winning their 11th game against a division winner:

“To win the 11th, it hasn’t been easy obviously. Going out to Buffalo and then Miami, it hasn’t been easy. But then beating a team like this, a good team that’s aggressive as I said, that plays hard and plays to the end, that has a lot of finish and a lot of characteristics that I know their coach is proud of. That makes it fun playing those guys. As you said, they won their division and that’s huge. That’s huge especially in the manner that we did it, as we talked about getting later in the season in these playoff type games. It was big, huge for our confidence. But it was important for us to get that 11th win. Now, it’s about getting 12 and taking it week by week as we move forward.”

On the range of emotions for the last couple of plays:

“You know it’s definitely mind boggling, but you know it’s just more frustrating to be in the position to win the game like that. That’s where that frustration comes from, and I don’t even feel like we should have been in that position. Just how much we put into two-minute, how we pride ourselves on getting stops in the game, so there’s definitely some things I feel like we got to fix.”

On beating losing streak and getting back on track:

“Win’s are crucial and it’s hard to win, no matter who you go against, it’s any given Saturday or Sunday at this point so, it’s crucial that we get the win and create some momentum going into the playoffs.”

On rooting for the Cardinals to help win the division:

“[Winning the division is] cool but at the end of the day you still got to win and travel in the playoffs whether we’re two or five [seed]. It is what it is.

On what is needing to be fixed on two-minute defense:

“That’s something that we got to look at, for me it’s frustrating, I don’t know what’s going on, I know everybody sees what I’m facing, but we got to look at it and get better from it cause to be a championship team we got to get those type of stops.”

CB, Jourdan Lewis

On how much a turnover was an added emphasis this week:

“That’s our mantra, ‘get the ball back for our offense’, so it definitely felt good to get two turnovers in that game, and like you said we’ve been on a drop so that’s definitely good momentum going into the game, because you know turnovers come in bunches.”

On Donovan Wilson also getting a pic:

“It was amazing, that was true form, that was defi9nitely some Don-O can do, and that was a great read, and it was an amazing play, under pressure and just reading his keys and making a play. We know he’s a playmaker, everybody knows he’s a playmaker on the defense, so it was one of the big plays of the game.”

On how special the pic was being from Detroit:

“It felt good, but like I said it’s just momentum for us to get to our next game. We definitely needed a turnover cause we had been in a drought, and we just wanted to get another turnover for our offense and play defense like how we know we can play defense.”

On how important it was to be a bend but don’t break defense:

“We just want to play to our standard honestly, it’s not so much of bend and don’t break, just playing to our standard and I feel like we did that kind of got sloppy at the end of the game, but we played better, we played better as a whole.”

On what it’s like to watch CeeDee play:

“I’m proud of him, he should be in the MVP chat man, he looks like it with 200 yards, he’s just amazing, he’s cold blooded, he just makes play after play, after every single possession they have it they know he’s going to get the ball and he just executes. It’s definitely amazing, it feels good to have that kind of safety blanket on the offense.”

On if he was surprised, they went for two:

“No. I knew Dan Campbell wanted to go for two, he wanted to win like that, and that’s in his history. He goes for it on fourth down a lot too, so we knew he was going to keep trying it.”

On what they called for the first attempt:

“It was ineligible receiver, so somebody didn’t report eligible, so they had two guys that were supposed to report eligible and only one did. That’s the reason they got the flag.”

On keeping track of people reporting eligible and overloading one side:

“It’s definitely a good one, it’s a change up they do every once and a while and we knew they like to do. But it’s definitely something that can catch you off-guard when you see it, we just got to stay on our keys, listen out for it, so if the refs call it and the guys reporting eligible, we can’t let that happen again.”

On how bad they needed the win

“We needed the win regardless, going into the playoffs it didn’t matter, we definitely want to win the division and we took that next step obviously we need some help, but we definitely took that next step, we are looking forward to Washington, we want to clean up and get another win and head into the playoffs.”

On rooting against the Eagles tomorrow:

“It’s always that, but we got to take care of business honestly, Washington isn’t a slouch, they have a lot of good talent, we got to watch the film and clean up what we did today and get ready for Washington.”

On Mike calling the last three games playoff games:

“It feels good, that’s a conference contender for sure, the Lions are really good, they’re tough they play really well, they have a really good system, and they have really good players so to get a win like this is definitely good for our momentum going into the postseason.”

On if he kept the ball:

“We keep the ball, we probably get them after the season, so we keep them in the Shark Tank, so coach Dan Quinn got them.”

On if he’s going to show his relatives that are Lions fans:

“After the season, yeah, I got two of them, so yeah.”

On if it’s a good night cause the Pistons won:

“The Pistons won!? No way the Pistons won, hell yeah, absolutely you just made my day bro, heck yeah, shoot that’s amazing, this is a ell of a day actually! That’s what’s up bro, Pistons won, they tied it but didn’t break it, oh my god, that’s good, that’s amazing.”

WR, CeeDee Lamb

On what’s going through his mind after breaking the record on a special night:

I really don’t know where to start, shoutout to our defense for honestly pulling this off. They had three opportunities on the 2- point conversion, the first one obviously whatever happens, the second one whatever happens, and the third one for us was huge. Once again, I told yall I’d enjoy it more if we won, and we did.”

On the expectations he had coming into the NFL:

“It’s a real moment. Obviously shout out to my guys, you know we continue to work continue to be able to continue to grow. And I mean the show I wouldn’t be able to do any of without them and I’m looking forward to keeping it going.”

On the 92-yard catch:

“Shoutout Dak for using his legs, and I just did what I could to stay available and once he games me the opportunity, I took it.”

On if Michael Irving had said anything yet:

“Nah not necessarily, but I know I know I’m going to hear from him soon.”

On where he is in the hierarchy of receivers in the NFL:

“I’m not answering that question, I’ll let everybody else answer that, I’m going to continue to keep working that’s for sure and well keep stringing games together.”

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence

On the emotions on the last few plays of the game:

“It was really about us staying poised, staying in the moment. We knew it was going to come down to the last few plays and also the grace of God, man and we won.”

On getting back on track after two game skids:

“Yeah, man. That’s what it’s really about getting back on track, you know, with the win on the confidence grows so that’s what it’s all about, man. We just went ahead, and I’m having fun with our brotherhood and come out with the win.”

On Jourdan Lewis and Donovan Wilson making plays today after being injured:

“Man, it’s fantastic man. You know, definitely was hyped for them. We definitely needed it and, they broke the curse, man. We went with two or three games without turn vers. So, man I appreciate those boys.”

On how much work goes into the plays he made in the run-game: “

Yeah, man. Just trusting in my technique, trust into my fundamentals and also, trusting into the game plan that we designed throughout the week. The calls lead us to go make plays, you just got to go out here and do it.

On how he feels playing in the trenches:

“I Love the trenches. I was born in the trenches. I will always be in the trenches.”

WR, Brandin Cooks

On getting the win after road losses:

“I mean, I think it means a lot, that’s a playoff type caliber game, right. We know that’s what we got coming up and I think all games are going to be like that. So, it’d be able to show that will and continue to fight into the end and come out with a dub. I think that was huge.”

On how important it is to use this game going into the playoffs:

“Yeah, I think it’s huge. Anytime you got the opportunity to be able to finish the season strong going into postseason that’s what you want to do.”

On if his touchdown is the same play they ran against Miami:

“Nah, not too similar, yeah not too similar.”

On being able to defend homefield all year:

“I think it’s huge, and obviously shoutout to our fans as well, showing up to every single game at home that’s a testament to them showing but also just the way we take care of home field I think is huge.”

On having his own part of the offense:

“As far as when no, I really can’t tell you that but I think just like I’ve always talked about trusting the process, right? I mean, your numbers call showing up for your team and making the play. That’s what it’s all about, so anytime I get an opportunity, I just had to take advantage of it and be the best I can for my teammates.”

On what impresses him about CeeDee Lamb:

“I mean, gosh, what don’t right. I mean to be so young playing at a high level like this. To break a franchise record like this when we talk about some greats that played here. The guy’s electric. And anytime he has the ball, in his hands he makes the offense better. I’d love for him to see him grow my challenge to him is to keep it going the rest of the and in that post-season.”