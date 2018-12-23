Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 23)

Merry (week of) Christmas, everyone! As you might expect, the list of arrivals on Netflix this week is a bit shorter than usual, but there are still a few prime additions worth queuing up. First, we’ve got Avengers: Infinity War — one of the biggest movies of the year and is sure to be one of the most-streamed non-holiday movies on the service over the next few weeks. Plus, we all need to refresh our memories before Avengers: Endgame next year.
Other highlights include the eleventh season of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, The Magicians season 3, and a really great new anime called Hi Score Girl. There’s only one departure, but it’s a pretty notable one: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. I’ll be watching this one before it vanishes.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 23rd, 2018:
Arrivals
Monday, December 24th
- Hi Score Girl— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Magicians: Season 3
Tuesday, December 25th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
Wednesday, December 26th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YOU
Friday, December 28th
- Instant Hotel— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La noche de 12 años— NETFLIX FILM
- Selection Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When Angels Sleep— NETFLIX FILM
- Yummy Mummies— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Tuesday, December 25th
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.
