Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 20)

We don’t get many slow weeks when it comes to Netflix releases, but this week certainly counts. With just ten shows and movies on the docket (nine of which are Netflix originals), there’s a decent chance that nothing here will really stand out for you. Personally, I will be delving into the final six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as soon as they go live, since it’s one of the two or three best sitcoms on the service.
If you’re a fan of serial killers (well, not a fan, but you know what I mean), Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes should be on your radar as well. And all I now about Polar is that it features Mad Mikkelsen with an eye patch, so I’ll probably check it out. And hey, at least nothing is leaving the streaming service this week!
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of January 20th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, January 21st
- Justice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, January 24th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Friday, January 25th
- Animas— NETFLIX FILM
- Black Earth Rising— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kingdom— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Medici: The Magnificent— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Polar— NETFLIX FILM
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
None
- Nothing is leaving Netflix!
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.
