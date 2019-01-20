Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 20)

We don’t get many slow weeks when it comes to Netflix releases, but this week certainly counts. With just ten shows and movies on the docket (nine of which are Netflix originals), there’s a decent chance that nothing here will really stand out for you. Personally, I will be delving into the final six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as soon as they go live, since it’s one of the two or three best sitcoms on the service.

If you’re a fan of serial killers (well, not a fan, but you know what I mean), Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes should be on your radar as well. And all I now about Polar is that it features Mad Mikkelsen with an eye patch, so I’ll probably check it out. And hey, at least nothing is leaving the streaming service this week!





Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of January 20th, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, January 21st

Justice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, January 24th

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Friday, January 25th

Animas — NETFLIX FILM



Black Earth Rising — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Club de Cuervos: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Medici: The Magnificent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Polar — NETFLIX FILM



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

None

Nothing is leaving Netflix!

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.

