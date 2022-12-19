'Everything is destroyed by China': TikToker's conversation with racist Lyft driver goes viral

A TikTok video of a woman arguing with a racist Lyft driver has gone viral.

Two videos uploaded by Milan Seki (@itismilan) capture a conversation between herself and her Iranian Lyft driver, who makes racist comments towards China and Chinese individuals.

The first video begins as the driver asks Milan whether she has “conflicts with China.”

More from NextShark: Pokémon YouTube channel releases mouthwatering cooking videos featuring Pikachu and the gang

Despite Seki’s uncomfortable expressions and insistence that “everyone is different,” the driver continues in the second video, which has since gone viral: “We don’t like the China’s government and people because the China – in our country – doesn’t work well.” He then argues that China has “destroyed my country. Destroyed Iran.”

“Everything is destroyed by China,” the driver proceeds. “So, I’m — as Iranian, I don’t like that China.”

More from NextShark: Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

Calling out the driver’s assumption of her ethnicity, Seki points out his attempt to check that she is Japanese, not Chinese. While the driver laughs, Milan states, “Oh … that is quite discriminatory.”

As the conversation between the two continues, Milan reiterates, “You can’t discriminate against Chinese people [...] You can discriminate against the government. Sure. But there’s so many protests happening where Chinese people don’t even agree with the government.”

The short clip comes to an end as the driver attempts to justify his views.

More from NextShark: Medical Doctor Drops FACTS on Novel Coronavirus in TikTok Video

In response to the videos, TikTok users thanked Milan for speaking out against the blatant discrimination.

Story continues

“This was painful to watch 😣 I’m sorry that you went through this! You’re courageous for speaking up. You need to file a complaint with Lyft,” one user wrote.

“Its so exhausting… thank you for actually speaking up even when you arent chinese💕,” another commented.

More from NextShark: 'Highly Pathogenic' Bird Flu Erupts 340 Miles Away From Wuhan, China

After the encounter, Milan shares in another video that she has filed a complaint to Lyft.

Both videos of the encounter were uploaded to TikTok on Saturday, with the second video amassing over 360,000 views and 28,000 likes at the time of this writing.