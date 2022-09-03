'Everything is so expensive': Brockton restaurants grapple with inflation, labor shortages

BROCKTON – As the pandemic begins to slow down and the summer in Brockton comes to a close, local restaurants are still struggling with long-term impacts of COVID.

Restaurant owners continue to navigate staffing shortages, but some say things could be on the upswing.

The food industry was one of the hardest-impacted industries during the pandemic. Many restaurants closed their doors for good.

Amid the pandemic, restaurants struggled to find and keep employees as they adapted to working during a pandemic. While job growth has slowly increased for the food industry in the last few months, many local businesses in most industries, have grappled with labor shortages over the last year.

“It’s a little bit difficult to find staff, especially given the consequences of the pandemic,” said Jaysen Goncalves, who manages Luanda Restaurant & Lounge.

Jaysen Goncalves and his mother, Amelia Goncalves, co-owners of Luanda Restaurant & Lounge at 453 Centre St. in Brockton, are shown on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

As you walk Main Street, past each locally owned eatery, short-handed staffing makes operations difficult, but owners are persevering.

“Overall, we’re kind of managing it the best way we can," Goncalves said.

Throughout July, roughly 74,000 jobs have been added among food services and drinking places across the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In June, 41,000 jobs were added within the food industry, while other industries like leisure and hospitality decreased by 1.3 million. Restaurants have seen a slow, yet hopeful, increase in job opportunities.

Luanda Restaurant & Lounge is locatd at 453 Centre St. in Brockton, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

But despite the increase in employment rates, some local businesses had trouble finding enough skilled workers to hire going into the summer, leading to several businesses resorting to hiring unqualified employees. As the fall nears and students return to school, the frenzy continues.

With a broad increase in job openings, filling those vacancies has proven difficult.

Many restaurants cited inflation as a big factor for staff shortages. As production costs get higher, businesses have less money in the budget to hire skilled workers – plus, workers are demanding higher wages that small businesses might not be able to afford.

"Prices of everything are up now and everything is so expensive," said Ana Pacheko, who works at Bueno Vista on Main Street.

In 2020, the food industry lost more than 5 million jobs nationwide as the pandemic hit, and employment rates climbed slowly from month to month since. While more jobs have surfaced over the last two years, there are fewer employees filling them, but the market has started to recover from the major dip fromtwo years ago.

Businesses are relying on a small yet loyal group of employees who have been with their respective restaurant for a long time, making the transition into the fall months a little easier.

"We have a regular staff that's always here," said Pacheko. "We don't get kids or anything like that."

