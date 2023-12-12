'Everything is about to fall apart': Food truck stolen from Tampa storage facility
At Dallas Bull, you'll always find one block of parking spots roped off. By the weekend, the spots are occupied by Anthony's Perfect Spot, a food truck serving people Thursday through Saturday. Anthony Hill, the owner, said there's one major issue right now. "Sunday morning, I dropped the truck off at storage and packed up like I usually do. Come Monday morning, I was given a phone call around 8-ish to say my truck had been used to break out of the storage unit where it's kept at night," Hill said.