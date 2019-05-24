Everything That Goes Into Making an Arc'teryx Jacket

From Popular Mechanics

It takes about 17 hours to construct a car. It takes, on average, about five hours to create a single Arc’teryx jacket, designed for the outdoors.

The time spent on each individual Arc’teryx Alpha SV jacket (expect 1,550 stitches alone to build the brand’s “bird and word” logo) includes 198 operations in 28 different work stations. And it's all part of the promise from the Vancouver, B.C., company to build some of the most rugged outdoor gear available.

Close To Home

Founded in 1989, Arc’teryx has continued its growth in the outdoor industry, and keeps all the company’s processes close to the vest-or jacket. From prototyping to pattern making and sampling to testing, everything happens inside the brand’s lab at its headquarters in North Vancouver. And just a few mile down the road in New Westminster, the brand opened Arc’One in 2016, a 243,000-square-foot workspace and first factory to be company owned, serving as a home to special runs, small-batch tests, and more extensive prototyping creations.

About 5 percent of all Arc’teryx product comes from this Canadian factory.

But everything starts in the lab in North Vancouver. With designers, color experts, materials gurus, folks building machines to do new-fangled testing and pattern makers all under one roof, Arc’teryx speeds its process of bringing new materials and gear to the market.

Through it all, the Arc’teryx products come with a warranty for the functional lifetime of the product, meaning the company also has a robust warranty division ensuring handmade repairs on years-old product.

Ian Hamilton, Arc’teryx color guru, says each season requires a different inspiration to determine an array of color selections. For an upcoming fall 2020 season-one the team recently wrapped up-the color team created seven men’s color personas and seven for the women, all based on their own color research and testing. At the end of the color selection, the team holds a color naming party (Noah in IT always comes up with some of the best names).

Proving Yourself

With the concept in hand, materials must be proven.

It isn’t uncommon for Arc’teryx designers to mock-up gear with multiple materials on either side. For example, the left side of a jacket might be made from Gore-Tex material and the right side something else entirely. Those jackets then go through mechanical lab storm testing to see what handles the elements the best. Sometimes, the iterations seem endless and can often be years in the making.