‘Everything is gone,’ Maumelle apartment complex catches fire just before Thanksgiving

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Fire and smoke billowed out of a Maumelle apartment complex Wednesday for the second time since June.

Dozens of people on Millwood Circle Drive watched as firefighters worked to save their homes.

According to the Maumelle Fire Department, no one was hurt, but when KARK 4 News arrived at the scene, the fear of injury or worse was as active as the fire being fought.

The smoke visible across town, felt much closer to families worried about what they could lose. For one couple, it was their dog trapped inside which had one of them crying.

Eric Young said he saw the fire coming from next door to his unit. He woke up to smoke and someone telling him to get out.

“It (was) just like a straight panic, a straight exhilarant, a shot just rushing into telling you (that) you have to move fast and move fast,” he said. “That’s not helping me at all. I’m panicking.”

Young left in a hurry with his keys and without his wallet. He said expenses he can’t currently replace like two computers, his Xbox and his PlayStation were inside.

Through the smoke he saw young and old evacuate, watching as Maumelle, Oak Grove, and North Little Rock Fire Departments sprayed and prayed.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Maumelle Fire Department Division Chief Michael Cossey said.

Working from above and within the apartment, firefighters rescued the missing puppy, returning it to its owners.

“It looks like it’s in great shape which is absolutely a success story when you look at all the fire and smoke from when we first showed up,” Cossey said.

One woman said her Thanksgiving Turkey, Ham, and a deep freezer full of ingredients she had planned to cook Wednesday afternoon were now spoiling.

Ultimately, Young said he is thankful everyone is okay, but many things will never be returned.

“My clothes is probably gone too, so really everything is gone,” Young said. “Thanksgiving is tomorrow too. Ooh, that’s pain.”

In all, seven people are displaced, but a few were not able to return immediately as the Maumelle Fire Department monitored the building and it awaited an inspection.

Firefighters put out the fire a little over an hour after they first got the call before 11 a.m. It unfolded within feet of another building damaged less than six months earlier.

Maumelle Fire Marshal Scott Eaton said the June fire was determined to have originated from a dryer vent which they found packed with lint. The most recent fire originated in the wall and is believed to have been an electrical fire at this point.

Eaton complimented the Millwood apartment complex owner for changes Eaton observed based on recommendations following the June fire. The June fire consumed all eight units of the building it was in traveling through open attic over the breezeway.

Eaton said he had recommended placing drywall to close the open attic between sections which he believes made a difference in containing Wednesday’s fire. He also said he noticed no dryer vents were packed in the November fire as they were found during the June fire.

