Everything you need at home if you are quarantined—and what you don’t

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you've decided to self-quarantine because you may have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19), or your community has been locked down because of the pandemic, stocking up on at least 14-days of supplies now will be your best bet for comfortably making it through a quarantine.

Fourteen days of supplies means two weeks worth of provisions and sundries for all members of your household, including pets. While a declared pandemic may sound scary, hoarding products is not the right strategy to stay healthy. Panic buying of food, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper only ensures that the people around you don’t have what they need to remain virus-free, making it more likely that they could potentially get sick and, in turn, infect you or your family. When it comes to preventing the spread of the latest coronavirus strain, our communities are only as strong as our weakest link.

You'll need to stock your pantry with dry good during a self-quarantine. More

To help you prepare for a potential quarantine, we’ve dug into exactly what you need—and don’t need—for an extended stay at home. Here are our recommendations.

What You Should Buy

Most of the supplies you should invest in to prepare for a potential 14-day quarantine are the same sorts of food, personal grooming, and cleaning supplies you may already include regularly on your shopping list. But it's good to double check that you have all these items stocked up for at least two weeks.

Food

You’ll need to stock two week’s worth of non-perishable food for every member of your household. It's smart to buy foods that you and your family routinely eat. If you don’t end up eating all of your canned, pantry, and frozen foods as part of your self-quarantine plan, you can incorporate them into your weekly meal plans, down the road.

Here are examples of foods you may want to purchase:

Pantry Items

Freezer Items

If you’re unable to get to the grocery store for these supplies or worry that doing so could possibly increase your exposure to coronavirus, food delivery services are a great alternative. We recommend Instacart, which has introduced a ‘Leave at My Door’ option for food deliveries.

If you prefer ordering your groceries through other services, like Amazon Fresh, Peapod or Thrive Market, that’s fine too. Just be careful when dealing with the delivery person. Either see if they'll leave the items at your door, or cover your nose and mouth while answering the door to ensure limited exposure between you and the delivery person.

Personal Hygiene

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises everyone to wash their hands as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds with hot, soapy water, to help fend off the contraction and spread of coronavirus. That said, there’s more to keeping clean than scrubbing your hands. During the 14 days that you’ll be housebound, you’ll want to make sure that you have adequate personal grooming and hygiene supplies.

But first, let’s talk about hand sanitizer: it’s pretty hard to come by these days. If you’re stuck at home under quarantine, you don’t need sanitizing gel as you can wash your hands with soap and water in your kitchen or bathroom sink—which the CDC says is more effective than hand sanitizer. The only time that you should rely on hand sanitizer is in situations where soap and water are not readily available—such as after a ride on public transit.