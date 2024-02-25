Everything John Calipari said after Kentucky basketball rolled over Alabama

What an offensive performance by the Kentucky Wildcats.

UK basketball rewrote plenty of records on Saturday evening in a 117-95 domination of Alabama at Rupp Arena.

Never mind the top-ranked offense that the SEC-leading Crimson Tide brought to Lexington: Saturday was all about the Wildcats’ scoring ability.

Freshman Justin Edwards led the way for Kentucky (19-8, 9-5 SEC) with a certified breakthrough performance: 28 points on perfect 10-for-10 shooting from the field, including 4-for-4 on 3s.

Fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves added 24 points in his first game since becoming a 1,000-point scorer at UK. And freshman center Zvonimir Ivisic had a career night of his own with 18 points and four blocks in 20 minutes played. Ivisic had played four combined minutes across UK’s last three games.

The team offensive numbers for UK were staggering: The 1.539 points per possession that the Wildcats had against the Crimson Tide were the most by a UK team since at least the 2002-03 season.

A final offensive nugget from Kentucky’s big game: On Saturday, Kentucky put up 117 points. Over its last five halves of basketball, Virginia has scored a combined 112 points (100 minutes).

And the Wildcats did all of this while fifth-year forward Tre Mitchell was out injured for a third straight game.

Afterward, John Calipari met with media members at Rupp Arena to discuss the incredible scoring night by his team, which came just a few days removed from a puzzling SEC road loss at LSU.

Here’s everything Calipari said as this up-and-down UK basketball season took another big swing, this time in the right direction.

Alabama coach Nate Oats speaks with Kentucky coach John Calipari (right) before Saturday’s game at Rupp Arena. Kentucky defeated Alabama, 117-95.

Question about Justin Edwards’ development.

You know, I kept saying you’re going to break through, I believe in you. He said coach, I believe in you. And I said you just got to stay the course. What I said to the team today - he has lived in the gym. He made every shot. I took him out because he reverted back and he was going to spin and move and throw the ball. I took him out because I said you’re playing a perfect game. I’m not going to let you screw it up.

But, and even Z. I made a decision yesterday that I was going to play Z. I did get some pushback. But I said nope, when I wake up and in my gut says that’s what I should do, then I’m doing it. He’s waited his turn. He and Aaron, none of it is their skill. It’s all physical play. Are you physical enough to stay in games. And in this game they were.

But look, we had a different lineup. I was going to play Justin at four today. And that worked out really well because now you have four guards out there with a big. That’s why I keep coming back to, we can do this all kind of different ways and we just have to have everybody ready when their opportunity comes up. Rob was good, Reed was good, Antonio was good. You know, that time off for DJ has got him a little off timing and off rhythm.

It just has. You understand he was a 40% 3-point shooter. When you see him make free throws like everyone. Then you start saying well, the timing is of. He took two and a half weeks off and didn’t bounce a ball. He’ll be back. But what he does for us, he fights on defense, he fights over ball screens, he comes up with balls. The point of our defense when it’s him, we are pretty good. We are. Now, LSU, I didn’t play him and they scored 48% in the second half.

Question about Justin Edwards doing other things on the court that lead to winning, in addition to scoring.

That’s what I told him. The one where he got fouled over his back he reached with one hand. But that rebound in traffic, he grabbed it with two hands and jerked it out. You know, they are understanding. They are starting to understand. Like I said, Z did some good stuff today. They were, you know, Adou did some good stuff today. Gave up some 3s. Our plan of what we were trying to do, it wasn’t to contest 3s, it was not, it was don’t give them any. We are going to give them some dunks and layups. Did we. I didn’t think they could beat us shooting twos, if we said if we are going to give up something it’s going to be that.

I told them, I said you know, the way they were locked in prior to this game, two games ago. We’ve got to get locked in and young kids, they just, they lose focus and then they get in the game and they start panicking a little bit. This was a good win. Against a good team, by the way. A scoring team. The other thing I said just so you know, we may have to outscore these guys. That may be how we try to win the game.

Question about UK’s offensive lineup of Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, Justin Edwards and Zvonimir Ivisic and their offensive firepower.

I thought they were good and I left them in. All I said was if you need a sub, I’m going to sub you out but you will go right back in because this unit is really pretty good.

Question about why Calipari felt the need to play Zvonimir Ivisic.

Not play Z more. I’m putting him in as the first big guy tomorrow. And then if he didn’t deserve more minutes, I wouldn’t have played him more. He went in and I just said, I watch him in practice.

It’s like Jordan. It’s hard when you’re not playing to get in there and perform. It’s hard to stay the course because you know these kids are hearing from everybody. But what I saw and what — two things, Georgia wants to hard show pick and rolls, so what’s open, the middle. Well Z is really good in there. That’s why I said him and Aaron may play more this game because of that. There have been other games Ugo played 36 minutes because of how they played, the other teams.

I’m just happy that he got a chance. Robert played really good today. Made all kinds of easy plays. We didn’t turn it over like the last game. 10 turnovers, 24 assists. Then you say why don’t they play that way all the time? I don’t know, why don’t you ask them. Because we are not changing practice. We are not doing anything different. But — good group of guys.

Question about how to coach a group of young players to understand that they may have to win games in a different way sometimes.

It’s like we shot 38% down at LSU. We didn’t move the ball or pass it to one another. We defended in the first half which gave us a chance. And we still could have won. I would have been really happy. 38% from the floor and you win a game. That means you were defended, but we didn’t defend in the second half.

You have to win games all kinds of different ways. The best thing with this group, a year ago — even two years ago, if a guy played bad we didn’t have, well we would put in him and him. If they played bad they play bad and they are not machines and not robots. Now it is, alright, try somebody else. You can go right down the line. We’ve got a full roster of guys that all can play basketball.

Question about finding a balance with this Kentucky team and its players.

They are freshman. Well, you look awful. Well, I didn’t sleep last night, I don’t know, I was playing video games all night. They are 19 year olds, they do stupid stuff. They get in the game and their minds not into it. We got the youngest team in the country but we have a talented team. Like I said I’m not trading them for anybody. I believe in them. The building was unbelievable today. The fans were like — it was crazy. That’s what makes this what it is.

Question about how Kentucky can put together consistent performances.

We play different, didn’t we? So you are playing to win. You won’t believe this. So how do we have to play to win? Different games you got to play different. This one I thought we may have to outscore them. Because of how good they are all offensively.

And again, I probably believed too much in them. I’m thinking we will get LSU, it may be hard game because they are really playing well. They had Florida beat. They beat South Carolina. They are really playing well. Don’t look at their record. They are playing well right now. If we get them and get this then we are playing for first place. We lost a couple, we missed a free throw. No no, you make the free throw and we win that game. Now all of a sudden we are in first place. You are trying to get your team, like I said before this game.

I need you to think in terms of your mindset being, if that free-throw, do you know that free-throw went down – bang – went up to the top of the backboard. Do you know which one I’m talking about? And came back and went in. Let’s say that didn’t go and we won this game. Why don’t you think in terms of that. We didn’t play great down there and give LSU credit but let’s think as though we won. We beat Auburn, we beat them, we beat this and we beat that and now let’s go and play and have that, young kids, you know, are they going to get overwhelmed by stuff. That’s my job to keep them going. You can’t deal with the clutter. All the outside stuff.

Everybody has an opinion. That’s great. I agree. Can we just move on now. You know, and this team, they are doing good stuff.

