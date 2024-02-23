'Everything but the kitchen sink' at Roundhouse lost and found

Feb. 22—Lose a $20 bill?

Wondering where you left your prescription glasses?

Missing a laptop? A digital camera? Have you been turning your house upside down in search of your wedding band?

If you were recently at the Capitol — maybe during the frenzied 30-day legislative session that ended last week — your misplaced personal item could be in the Roundhouse's lost and found room, which includes a vast array of belongings waiting to be returned to their rightful owner.

"Everything but the kitchen sink," Capitol security officer Gilbert Martinez said Thursday as he examined the smorgasbord of items that have been left behind.

While water bottles are the most commonly lost items, each object, no matter the size or value, is treated the same.

"It's every year during the session, whether it's a 30-day or 60-day session, people tend to lose some of their personal items," Martinez said. "There's never a day that we don't find something, whether's a nickel, two cents — and we report everything. We report what we found, what time and in what location."

The list is long and includes single leather gloves, note pads, a belt, an umbrella, a small luggage cart, a cane, bracelets and even a mouse — a computer mouse, that is.

"We've found money, earrings, glasses, water bottles, coats, sweaters, passports," Martinez said. "Almost anything you would carry personally."

The lost and found, which consists of three drawers of valuables, also includes multiple sets of keys, a phone and several single earrings.

Oddly enough, several knives, which aren't allowed in the Capitol, are in one of the drawers, which Martinez couldn't explain. They included a couple of pocketknives and a camouflage multipurpose tool with several blades.

"Normally, we ask the individual [going through a metal detector] to please take their knife back, put it in your car, take it out of the [building]," he said.

Martinez said most items are found by others and turned over to building security, which keeps a log of each item and assigns it a number for accounting.

Items in the Capitol's lost and found are returned only when someone can provide enough information to identify their belonging, which could make returning the $20 bill a challenge.

"All green money looks green," Martinez said, adding the log book includes details about the date and location where each item was found.

"We really need to rely on the individual and of course, his [or her] characteristics," he said. "When did you lose it? Where did you lose it? What did you lose? ... We don't acknowledge what's in the drawer. We let them tell us because then we can verify whether it's in there or not."

Some items may never be reclaimed.

"Those are the ones you don't want to claim," Martinez joked about a funky pair of women's sunglasses.

It is easier to identify the rightful owner of other items.

Take, for example, the name tag of Yvette Ramirez, chief executive officer of the New Mexico Primary Care Association, or the stack of business cards belonging to Jessica Cowdrey, vice president of operations at CHI St. Joseph's Children.

While the number of lost items increases during a session when tens of thousands of people enter the building, items are lost in the Capitol year-round.

"We have tourists that come here during the summer," Martinez said. "We're in an age of baby boomers, which includes me as well. We tend to forget where we left things."

But anyone, no matter their age, can misplace a belonging.

"People are going to forget things," Martinez said. "They even forget their shoes. Sometimes we'll find a pair of shoes."

Martinez said he's surprised no one has claimed the gold wedding band.

"I would go berserk if I lost my wedding ring or my wife lost hers," he said. "We would be beyond ourselves."

Martinez said he couldn't explain why the ring has gone unclaimed.

"You could take that either way," he said. "He probably wanted to lose it, or just it didn't bother him that much."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.