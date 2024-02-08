Everything you need to know about buying a home in 2024

The imperfect storm of soaring levels of inflation and ever-increasing interest rates appears, finally, to be moving on. The mortgage market is so frothy that advisers are recommending their clients do last-minute checks to see if better rates are around before picking up the keys to a new home.

While these changes are having some positive impacts on the cost of living, there are prices – namely those associated with building works – that appear to be baked in for now, causing many to stop and think before taking on a significant project.

Commuting, meanwhile, is back in full swing and that has brought a sense of pragmatism in buyers. “Connectivity is well and truly back up the wish list,” says Andrew Perratt, Savills head of UK residential sales. This is underpinning values in inner city locations, so don’t expect many discounts.

While so-called prime markets are recovering more quickly than the mass market, affordability is expected to remain stretched until the second half of the year if the Bank Rate isn’t cut sooner. This will lead to continued price sensitivity in some markets and cash is expected to continue to play a significant role, adds Perratt.

The other big known unknown on the horizon is the looming general election. This could play two ways, anticipate those that watch the market closely.

“Demand could be boosted by pre-election giveaways in the Budget on March 6,” speculates Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank. He believes measures to help first-time buyers, including longer fixed-term mortgages, smaller deposits and a revived Help to Buy scheme could be on the cards.

Kate Eales of Strutt & Parker, another estate agent, says there’s a greater chance of securing a purchase in the first half of the year.

Once the date of the election is announced, the property market is likely to slow to a near halt as buyers and sellers decide to sit on their hands during this unpredictable period. “Capturing the market in the first half will mean you capitalise on positive sentiment and greater stability,” she says.

Here, Telegraph Money details what property buyers need to know in 2024.

Starting the search

Register online and in person

The established first steps to finding a property are to register on the main portals such as Rightmove and Zoopla. But don’t be lazy and leave it there. Go and register with the estate agents operating in the targeted search area. Don’t be anonymous and hide behind an email, make yourself known to the team.

The estate agent model has evolved, so before picking up the phone to the obvious names, do some research, recommends Ben Horne of Middleton Advisors, a buying agency. “Alongside the familiar high street names, there are several very good smaller operators [especially in the prime country house market]. Establish connections with big and small names.”

First-time buyers

House prices fell last year and the main forecasts at the start of 2024 predict broadly flat prices or falls between 1pc and 2pc for the mainstream market. Look to see how long a property has been on the market to gauge whether there might be room for negotiating on the price.

Save, save, save

As figures show that more children in the UK are living with their parents until early adulthood while struggling to save for a deposit on their first home, the challenge to take the first step is greater than ever. Several government initiatives, such as Help to Buy, have expired (for now) but a few remain in play.

Lifetime Isas

First-time buyers aged between 18 and 39 can get up to £32,000 from the Government by opening a Lifetime Isa. For those planning on buying a house that will cost under £450,000, this is worth looking into. The scheme launched in 2017, and savers can put up to £4,000 a year into the “Lisa” either as a lump sum or ad hoc cash transfers.

The state will add a 25pc bonus if the money is used towards a first home (or retirement) but the Lisa needs to be open for at least 12 months to receive the bonus cash.

Mortgage Guarantee Scheme

Launched in 2021, this government-backed scheme was designed to increase the supply of 5pc deposit mortgages by supporting participating lenders. It was originally due to end in December 2022 but in the 2023 Autumn Statement, the Chancellor extended it again until June 2025.

Any properties are eligible for the scheme as long as they cost under £600,000 although lenders have different criteria, so always speak to a good broker, advised Paula Higgins of the Homeowners Alliance.

Shared Ownership

This scheme allows first-time buyers to purchase a share in a property typically from a housing association and then pay rent on the remaining part. To qualify, buyers need to have a household income of less than £80,000 a year (less than £90,000 for Londoners) and own no other property.

Second-steppers

Mortgages: be proactive

Mortgage rates fell considerably in the first few weeks of 2024 on the back of the cheaper costs of funds to lenders and a growing belief that the Bank Rate may have peaked, according to Mark Harris, chief executive of the mortgage broker SPF Private Clients.

“The best rates are available to those with the biggest deposits or level of equity in their home. Five-year fixes are now available from less than 4pc for those with a 40pc deposit,” he explains.

Longer-term mortgages may help improve affordability. Ultimately, they mean paying back more money but should rates drop, it may be possible to re-mortgage to a shorter term.

“Mortgage rates can be booked up to six months before you need them and some of the competitive rates may not be around for long, so you could lock in a rate now and then opt for another product if there are cheaper deals available.”

You can reassess your deal right up to the moment you get the keys, says Simon Gammon of Knight Frank finance. “There is so much movement at the moment that, by being proactive, you could save yourself thousands of pounds.”

Beat the election

Chat in the corridors of Whitehall is pointing towards an autumn election. In any election year, the property market begins to slow as rumours of policy changes start to swell.

“As we approach, political uncertainty will increase with talk about possible changes like mansion tax or capital gains tax changes emerging,” warns James Wilson of Jackson-Stops. Further rumours suggest a move to make council taxes linked to EPC ratings.

Others are taking a more phlegmatic view about the election. “The general election this year is less of a concern than 2019,” says buying agent Camilla Dell of Black Brick.

“Labour has allayed wealthy people’s fears by saying they won’t increase taxes or introduce a wealth tax.”

Be chain-free

If you are buying a property, the chances are high that you are also selling – and will need to do one before the other. Try and reposition, if possible, advises Harry Buchanan who looks after the Pimlico office of Jackson-Stops.

“Cash buyers are increasingly active in the market, especially in central London, so it’s more important than ever for mortgage buyers to showcase their readiness to move quickly.

Being chain-free makes your offer that much more attractive to sellers, especially with more competition expected in the coming months as lending rates soften.” Have a mortgage in principle agreed before beginning a property search, adds Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops.

Getting on top of paperwork is the number one priority as a missing element can scupper the transaction.

These might include finding the title documents, gas check certificates, ordering an Energy Performance Certificate, locating planning permission for any major work, and subsidence warranties where relevant.

Forever homes

Watch the market

This year, the market is likely to move quickly and failing to understand the current dynamics and what others are doing might mean missing out.

“Get a grasp of the wider property market and take a broader view of what you are planning to buy,” says Charlie Wells of buying agency Prime Purchase. “You may be looking to buy a substantial house in rural Surrey but comparing it with houses of similar value in, say, the Cotswolds or Oxfordshire, is relevant. Buyers are now more property-led than area-led because fashionable, sophisticated areas have similar draws: excellent schools, pubs and good commutability.”

Mortgages

Last year was viewed by many as catastrophic when it came to interest rates. “The cost of borrowing money nearly doubled and in the two years from December 2021” says Marc Schneiderman of Arlington Residential, an estate agency.

“This took a huge swath of buyers out of the market who couldn’t afford mortgage rates at these levels,” he says before adding that he anticipates some will creep back into the market. “One drop in interest rates is likely to instil huge confidence among buyers and will kick-start the market,” he predicts.

Be prepared

Supply is likely to be an issue, certainly across the prime markets, and buyers may only have one or two opportunities to buy the right property in a 12-month period, warns Ashley Wilsdon of Middleton Advisors, a buying agency.

“Have your ducks in a row – finance in play, solicitor instructed, surveyor on standby and a clear understanding of timeframes you can commit to before jumping in.”

Also, keep all your advisers in the loop. “If you keep information from one party, it’s likely to end up being counter-productive,” warns Charlie Wells.

Be wary of fixer-uppers

With so much uncertainty over timescales and building costs most property experts agree that the price of everything has gone up roughly 30pc, so turnkey properties are particularly attractive.

Unpredictable price fluctuations, which won’t be helped if problems shipping through the Suez Canal continue, mean that many builders are unable to offer fixed prices for projects.

Do the maths first and make sure that the numbers stack up. With low value growth expected in the short to medium term, there’s a risk of overcapitalising in a property; that’s money that might not be recovered at the time of selling.

Country houses

The luxury country house market fell by 5.8pc in 2023, according to Knight Frank figures, and the agent is forecasting the decline “to moderate to -3pc” this year. But these numbers need to be seen in the context of “a stellar, and arguably unprecedented period of growth”, says Kate Everett-Allen, head of international and country research at the agency.

Stock is low, so be aware that you might not hold all the cards as a buyer. Jess Simpson, who runs her own buying agency, believes the top-end country-house market will be dominated by discretionary sellers and those who must sell due to death, debt, divorce or downsizing.

“They will only sell if they get the price they want,” she adds.

Anyone in the market for a country house should be wary of setting too many filters on the online portals. No one house is like another and the chances are that being too prescriptive might mean missing out on a home that could work.

Even in a market that isn’t very hot, there is a secondary market operating offline. Don’t assume the story ends with whatever Rightmove or Zoopla have to offer. Ask all the agents what’s available on the so-called private market.

London market: don’t ‘wait-and-see’

Camilla Dell believes that prices have bottomed out in the most desirable streets of the capital. She’s noticed several properties that were overpriced last year are now back on the market at significantly reduced prices.

“These are now looking good value,” she says. “The wait-and-see approach isn’t the right approach this year as I believe good properties that are now at sensible prices will be sold.”

At the very top end of the market, don’t be fooled into thinking it’s all gone quiet. According to agency Beauchamp Estates 54 properties worth over £15m sold in 2023 driven by interest from the US, Middle East, China and India.

The firm is expecting more of the same this year, with these buyers seeing central London as a “proven safe haven and stable asset class” regardless of what goes on within domestic politics says director Gary Hersham.

Nothing is perfect

The only way to establish when the bottom of the market has been reached is when prices start to go up – which can be too late for some. “If you find a property that ticks six or seven boxes out of ten, then be prepared to make a compromise and go for it,” recommends Nick Loweth at The Country House Department, an estate agency.

Extra help finding the perfect property

Buying agents

Increasingly present at the top end of the market, a buying agent is someone who will advise you on what (and what not) to buy and will also open properties that aren’t advertised on the standard web portals.

To prevent potential conflicts of interest, they are mandated to represent one client with a particular brief or search area, so, if you are looking in a particularly popular location or price point, find the right one sooner rather than later or you might find no one is available to help.

Door dropping

If nothing is coming up via online searches, it might be worth doing a letter drop in the search area or asking someone on the local Nextdoor group (a kind of hyper-local Facebook group) to post a message on your behalf. There are obviously no guarantees but it has been known to result in success – catching unawares someone who was thinking about selling.

Keep the letter simple and explain the details behind the move and the chosen street or property. Vendors are likely to be emotionally invested in their houses, so presentation is key.

Other options include posting on local Facebook groups or using Nokkel, an app that links buyers and sellers.

Getting the best price

Negotiating a price

If the market dynamics carry on from last year, push on the price. According to Hamptons, which looked through data from its parent company Connells and their 550-strong branch network, 55pc of the properties sold in 2023 went for below asking price.

“The mismatch between what price sellers expected to achieve on their home and what buyers were prepared to pay promoted more negotiation last year,” says head of research Aneisha Beveridge. Having said that, they also called the bottom of the market in November and as affordability improves and demand strengthens, this negotiating power will start to wane.

Don’t expect huge bargains, though. Richard Donnell of Zoopla says that mortgage regulations introduced in 2014 stopped the over-valuation of housing which is why the decline in house prices has been modest. Having said that, UK housing is still expensive by historic standards and Donnell anticipates prices will fall a further 2pc over this year as prices and incomes re-align.

Paying the price

Beware of renegotiating an agreed sale price, otherwise known as “gazundering”, warns Mark Harris.

He says: “Lenders will need to be told about the renegotiated price and, even if the amount borrowed remains the same, a new mortgage offer will be issued.

“This may mean paying a higher mortgage rate or, worse, the lender may reduce how much it is prepared to lend – especially if the affordability criteria have changed.”

Purchase costs

Remember, there is more to it than just the sale price. Data from the price comparison site Reallymoving shows the average cost of moving is now more than £14,000 – and much more for those buying at the top end of the market.

First, it’s the “soft costs”. Most mortgage lenders will require an arrangement fee and then there’s a valuation fee the lenders charge to check the property offers sufficient security for the loan.

A typical broker fee in the UK is between 0.3pc and 1pc of the value of the property, which works out as an average of around £500, according to Expert Mortgage Advisor.

Next is the survey, which many prospective buyers pay for even though the sale falls through. Budget for paying this more than once in the process of a house search and expect to pay between £400 and £1,000 each time.

Then there are conveyancing fees, which range from around £500 to £1,150, plus approximately £700 in disbursements (third-party fees for things like local authority searches), according to Reallymoving.

The final, and often the most substantial (after the property itself) is stamp duty. You can read all about that, here.

