Everything you need to know about California's historic water law

California began regulating surface water in rivers and streams in 1914, but it took the state another 100 years to look underground.

In 2014, for the first time in its history, California passed a law regulating the use of groundwater – the resource on which 85% of its population and much of its $50bn agriculture industry rely.

This year marks the first big deadline for the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (Sgma), as dozens of agencies complete initial plans to protect overdrafted water resources.

Here’s what you need to know:

What were groundwater rights like before Sgma?

California’s underground basins are a key component of the state’s complex and fragile water system. For all of the state’s history, the rights to groundwater had come with land ownership: if one had an access point to an aquifer, one had the right to drill into it and pump out its contents. No regulatory entity would track, let alone limit how much water any pump sent up.

This anarchy persisted for decades. Aquifers were drained lower and lower and the land above them sank – a phenomenon called “subsidence” that wreaks havoc on infrastructure and compresses the soil, making it even more difficult for some aquifers to recharge with water.

What prompted lawmakers to take action?

Pumping reached a fever pitch during the drought that began in 2011, when growers across California received less and less water from the rivers and canals meted out by regulatory agencies and irrigation districts. To make up the difference, farmers who could afford it drilled new wells and lowered existing ones.

Aquifers became increasingly overdrawn as more and more water was pumped out without being replaced by rainfall. As the drought continued for the next six years, smaller farmers and domestic water users with more shallow personal wells found the groundwater had retreated past their pumps, many of which now sent up only sand.

The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act or Sgma (pronounced “sigma”) aimed to address this seemingly sudden crisis, which in reality was over a century in the making. The package of three bills was passed over vocal criticism from some local governments in the Central Valley – California’s agricultural heartland – agribusiness and the California Farm Bureau Federation, which warned of “huge long-term economic impacts”.

What does Sgma do?

Sgma essentially upholds the right to groundwater access and use, but considers water to be a shared asset and imposes rules on its use. Those restrictions also apply to California’s powerful agriculture industry, which uses roughly 80% of all the state’s water.

Sgma relies on local oversight. The law established local groundwater sustainability agencies to oversee the development and implementation of plans to manage groundwater resources in California’s 450 underground basins. The first round included more than 260 agencies for more than 140 of the state’s most high-priority basins, 21 of which are “critically overdrafted”. Of those, 11 are in the San Joaquin Valley.

Those agencies are tasked with developing and overseeing groundwater sustainability plans, with the power to gather data on how much water is being pumped and where and set limits on it. Analysts have estimated that between those limits on groundwater pumping and less available water due to climate change, anywhere between 500,000 and 1m acres of California farmland will have to be fallowed.

Many of the groundwater sustainability agencies in the Central Valley share their borders and board members with the local irrigation districts, reflecting agriculture’s interests. But these agencies and plans must “consider the interests of” beneficial users, including groundwater rights holders and disadvantaged communities served by private wells and small community water systems. Those communities won’t face pumping limits like their farming neighbors under Sgma, but they will face impacts nonetheless. Some of the sustainability plans call for allowing aquifers to drain to the worst levels seen during the drought before pumping limits would be imposed – levels that left many residents without any water at all.