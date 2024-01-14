Everything you need to know about the caucuses in Dallas County

After months of political campaigns, it is nearly time for the Iowa caucuses.

In-person caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15. Dallas County residents may attend their precinct location to vote for their preferred presidential candidate and elect delegates from each county for future primaries and caucuses.

Other party business will also be conducted.

Registration begins at 6 p.m., and caucusgoers are advised to arrive early in anticipation of large crowds. Participants must have a photo ID with them.

Visitors should confirm their caucus and find their specific precinct, with a few caucus locations housing multiple precincts. Voters can visit the Dallas County website for complete details.

Who can participate in the caucuses?

You must be a registered Democrat or Republican eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election to participate in the Iowa Democratic and Republican caucuses. Dallas County residents may caucus Monday as long as they update their party affiliation and addresses and register to vote at their caucus site.

You may participate in the caucus if you are 17 years old and will be 18 before the Nov. 5 election.

More: How the Iowa Caucuses work, who can caucus and where to caucus

Where will the Republican caucus be held in Dallas County?

The assigned precinct locations for Dallas County Republican voters are as follows:

Des Moines Area Community College: West Des Moines 221, 223-24.

Rec Plex: West Des Moines 222, 321-22.

Timberline School: Waukee 9-10 and West Des Moines 225.

Marriott: West Des Moines 226-27.

Shuler Elementary: Clive 6 and Urbandale 14.

Walnut Hills Elementary: Urbandale 15.

Dallas Center Grimes High School: Grant/Granger, Grimes/Walnut, Beaver/DSM/Woodward/Bouton and Urbandale 16.

Radiant Elementary: Clive 7 and Urbandale 17.

Adel-Desot-Minburn High School: Adel 1-3, Adel Township and De Soto.

Van Meter School: Van Meter City and Van Meter Township.

West Central Valley Middle School: Colfax/Adams and Union.

Dallas Center Elementary: Dallas Center/Sugar Grove.

Sugar Creek Elementary: Waukee 1.

Grant Ragan Elementary: Clive 8 and Waukee 2.

Waukee Middle School: Waukee 3-4.

South Middle School: Waukee 5-6.

Eason Elementary School: Clive 5 and Waukee 7.

Due to a recent shooting at Perry High School, the Dallas County Republicans have changed the location of the Perry area GOP caucuses.

Five Perry area GOP precincts will now meet at the Perry Elementary School: Perry 1, Perry 2, Perry 3, Spring Valley/Dallas and Lincoln/Washington/Linn.

More: Where do I caucus? How to find Republican caucus locations, what to bring to register

Where will the Dallas County Democratic caucuses be held?

Assigned precinct locations for Dallas County Democratic voters are as follows:

Maple Grove Elementary: Clive 5-8, Urbandale 14-18, Waukee 1-10 and West Des Moines 221-227, 321-22.

Dallas Center Grimes Middle School: Grant/Granger, Grimes/Walnut, Lincoln/Washington/Linn and Sugar Grove/Dallas Center.

DeSoto Intermediate School: Adams/Colfax, Adel 1-3, Adel Twp, DeSoto, Union, Van Meter and Van Meter Township.

McCreary Community Building: Beaver/Des Moines, Perry 1-3 and Spring Valley/Dallas.

More: Where do I caucus? How to find Democratic caucus locations, what to expect this year

How does this year's Democratic caucus differ?

Instead of an in-person system, Iowa Democrats will use an entirely mail-in system. Iowa Democrats can request an absentee presidential preference card, which they can fill out and return to the state party until March 5, when results will be announced.

The party will still hold in-person caucuses on Monday, but only to conduct other party business unrelated to presidential nominees.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: What to know about Monday's caucuses in Dallas County