Everything you need to know about coronavirus, the deadly illness alarming the world

The spread of China’s coronavirus, which closed a city of 11 million, leaped across continents and raised pandemic fears, may have started with something simple – a person buying food for dinner at an outdoor market.

The potency and movement of the virus has rallied the cooperation of the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other agencies to combat it. This includes the Chinese, who are sharing their research with the international scientific community.

That's far different from the way Chinese leaders handled the 2003 outbreak of SARS, another coronavirus. At that time, the government withheld information and received world criticism.

Seventeen years after SARS, the global community is more tightly connected and interdependent. At stake is not only the health of thousands of people but also significant parts of the world economy, including trade, manufacturing, travel and tourism.

What is the Wuhan coronavirus?

The infection numbers are startling: Since Jan. 20, cases worldwide have surged from 282 to 6,057. The death toll stands at 132, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak.

The current coronavirus doesn’t have an official name yet. The current designation is 2019-nCoV, with 2019 for year of discovery, n for novel (meaning new) and CoV for coronavirus.

How does coronavirus compare to SARS, MERS and the common flu?

Outbreaks like this have happened before, most notably with SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2015.

SARS, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, is commonly used as a reference in coronavirus coverage, since both originated in China and share characteristics. In all, 8,098 SARS cases were recorded, with a death toll of 774. That’s a fatality rate of 9.6%.

MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, originated in Saudi Arabia and resulted in 2,499 cases and 861 deaths, giving it a higher fatality rate of 34.5%.

With current numbers, the fatality rate for 2019-nCoV is 2.4%. The WHO said most coronavirus cases reported to date “have been milder, with about 20% of those infected experiencing severe illness.”

This is incomparable to this season's influenza impact. Based on its weekly influenza report, the CDC estimates that there have been more than 15 million cases of the flu and more than 8,200 deaths in the 2019-2020 flu season in the U.S. alone.

"Everybody is being cautious because we’re still learning about it, but right now you’re sitting in the midst of an influenza seasonal busy-ness," said Dr. David Hooper, chief of the Infection Control Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"The risk is much higher for influenza for people in the U.S. than this new coronavirus."

Is the virus just a problem for China? Are people quarantined?

The WHO classified 2019-nCoV as an emergency for China but hasn't yet designated it a world-wide emergency.

As infection numbers rise, China has ordered residents in nearly a dozen cities to stay where they are. An estimated 56 million people in the country are affected by lockdowns.

Wuhan has been hardest hit. Airports and railway stations are closed and public transportation halted. Private vehicles are banned. Residents wear face masks to protect against infection. While a new, 1,000-bed hospital is under construction, there are shortages of medicine, protective masks and other supplies.

Countries with confirmed cases include the U.S., Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, according to the CDC.