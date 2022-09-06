Everything we know about the deadly earthquake in China's Sichuan province
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake rattled southwestern China on Monday, killing at least 66 people, with hundreds more stranded or missing.
STORY: Nearly 250 people were being treated for injuries from the disaster, with dozens critically wounded, according to Chinese state media.Rescuers are also working on retrieving over 200 people stranded in the quake zone, restoring telecommunications services and power and water utilities, as well as delivering food supply to residents affected by the magnitude-6.8 temblor, state media reported.The powerful earthquake struck Sichuan after midday on Monday, with the epicentre deep in the province's mountainous interior in the west. The quake was felt as far away as the provinces of Shaanxi and Guizhou, hundreds of kilometres away.Earthquakes are common in Sichuan, especially in its mountains in the west, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.Monday's quake was Sichuan's biggest since August 2017, when one of magnitude 7.0 hit the Aba prefecture north of Luding.In recent decades, the most devastating earthquake in Sichuan - and China - was in 2008, when a magnitude 8.0 temblor centred in Wenchuan killed nearly 70,000 people.
STORY: The epicenter was at Luding, a town in the mountains about 140 miles southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu, where the tremor was also felt, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. No damage at dam and hydropower stations within 31 miles of the epicenter was reported.Earthquakes are common in Sichuan, a southwestern province, especially in its mountains in the west, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's government expressed its condolences to China on Tuesday for an earthquake in Sichuan province and said it was ready to send rescuers, in a sign of goodwill to Beijing despite weeks of military tensions. China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, has been carrying out drills around the island following a visit last month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Taiwan's presidential office said President Tsai Ing-wen had offered her "sympathy and concern" after Monday's quake in southwestern China which killed at least 46 people.
At least 65 people are dead after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near the city of Kangding on Sept. 5.
