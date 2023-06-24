Everything we know so far about the Wagner 'coup' in Russia

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are deployed in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don - STRINGER

Rebel mercenaries are advancing towards Moscow after seizing a key military base in what Vladimir Putin described an “armed mutiny” against Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group has launched the most serious challenge to the Russian president’s rule since he came to power in late 1999.

The rapidly escalating events begun with an extraordinary announcement on Friday night by Prigozhin, who called for an uprising against Russia’s military leaders.

The Wagner boss’s troops then marched into Russia’s Rostov region, with Prigozhin promising that his soldiers would “destroy everything that gets in the way”.

In a response to the coup Vladimir Putin told the nation he will “harshly” punish Prigozhin for the “stab in the back”. The Kremlin has denied Putin has fled Russia amid reports of one of his many planes leaving Moscow.

Here is everything we know so far.

Wagner chief calls for uprising

On Friday night, Wagner chief Prigozhin called for a rebellion against the Russian military.

He claimed that Russian generals had ordered an airstrike on his fighters in Ukraine and claimed a “huge number” had been killed, though he provided no evidence.

In a Telegram message he promised to “go to the end” to stop the Russian leadership’s “evil”.

Prigozhin said he had 25,000 fighters ready to battle the Russian army and called on regular Russian soldiers, including the National Guard, to join his coup attempt.

He called the move a “march for justice” against the Russian military leadership — but, importantly, not against Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin insisted the action was “not a military coup” and does not “interfere with the troops in any way”. Instead, he said he is targeting Russia’s top brass, including Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Wagner fighters pose for a picture as they deploy in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Fighters of the Wagner private mercenary group stand guard in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Prigozhin said: “We don’t fight children. Shoigu kills children. He put 18-year-old boys against us. These guys will live and go back to their mothers. But we will destroy everything that gets in the way.”

How has Russia responded?

Russian troops have been put on high alert across the country.

The Russian army deployed forces at key sites in Moscow and Rostov and there were unconfirmed reports of dozens of Russian aircraft flying towards Rostov.

The Kremlin’s security service, the FSB, opened a criminal case against Prigozhin and declared him to be a “foreign agent”.

The case accuses the Wagner boss of launching an “armed rebellion inside Russia” and said his actions were “a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces”.

Russian law enforcement officers stand guard outside PMC Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia - ANTON VAGANOV

They said Prigozhin is trying to start a “civil conflict” and officials called on Wagner group members to arrest him.

Gen Vladimir Alekseyev, the deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency, urged Prigozhin’s fighters not to join a rebellion, while the deputy commander of Russia’s Ukraine campaign, General Sergey Surovikin, ordered Wagner troops to stand down.

Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officers patrol an area around the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday

On Saturday morning, Rostov’s governor told residents to remain calm and stay indoors.

What is happening on the ground?

Prigozhin’s troops have entered Rostov-on-don, a southern city not far from the frontline in Ukraine. Photographs appear to show members of Wagner group detaining a number of people in the city.

He has claimed that his soldiers shot down a Russian helicopter after it opened fire on civilians. This has also not been confirmed but residents in Rostov reported on Friday that military helicopters were flying over the city.

Videos posted on Russian Telegram channels early on Saturday appeared to show armed men in uniform skirting Rostov-on-Don’s regional police headquarters.

Members of Wagner group detain a man in the city of Rostov-on-Don - STRINGER

Another individual is detained - STRINGER

Yevgeny Prigozhin said 60 to 70 Russian soldiers have mutinied and joined his coup attempt and he claimed skirmished have taken place between Wagner fighter and Russian troops, though this has not been confirmed.

He also said his troops will take control of Rostov-on-Don and blockade the city. Video footage later showed him in talks with two Russian generals.

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in Rostov-on-Don - STRINGER

On Saturday morning officials in Russia’s Voronezh region urged residents to avoid the M4 north-south motorway that connects Moscow to southern regions because a military convoy was on the move there.

Britain’s ministry of defence said more Wagner troops were likely heading to the Russian capital.

Russian army helicopters are reported to have opened fire on a Wagner mercenary military convoy on the M4 highway outside the city of Voronezh on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.

A truck transporting fighters of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities - STRINGER

What has Putin said?

Putin told the nation that Prigohzin’s ambition had led to “treason” in a speech that vowed to crush the former Kremlin caterer.

The Russian president said the mutiny was a “knife in the back of our people” and a “betrayal” .

Putin admitted that it was a “complicated situation” and that the rebels had taken control of military sites around the southern Russian city of Rostov.

“As a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country. Decisive action will be taken,” he said.”

He announced a counter-terrorism regime was in place in Moscow and other Russian cities.

Later on Saturday, the Kremlin denied the Russian president has fled Russia by plane.

One of several planes that Putin uses for official visits took off from Moscow at 2.15 pm local time, according to Flight Radar, which tracks aircraft in real-time.

On Saturday, Prigozhin responded to Putin’s statement saying he was “deeply mistaken” to call him and his forces traitors, adding that he and his men would not surrender.

Mr Prigozhin described himself and Wagner forces as “true patriots” in his most direct comments made against Putin since the start of the war in Ukraine.

How has Ukraine responded?

Ukrainian forces are reported to have stepped up their attacks along the frontline in northern Bakhmut to take advantage of the chaos.

Mykhailo Podolyak, one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top advisers, said “tumultuous times are coming” for Russia.

Kyiv’s defence ministry tweeted:

We are watching. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 23, 2023

An adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister told the BBC: “We are little-by-little running out of popcorn”.

How have Russians reacted?

Russian state TV interrupted programming on Friday night to report a Kremlin statement claiming Prigozhin’s comments “did not correspond to reality”.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea, was one of the few officials to publicly express concern over the attempted coup.

He wrote on Telegram: “Like many of you now, I am not sleeping, updating the news feed. Any conflict is bad. A conflict of this level ... is extremely bad.”

How has the world reacted?

Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation while US officials described it as “serious”.

A US official told CNN this crisis was “real” but the Pentagon and White House were waiting to see how it developed.

The UK Government will hold an emergency ‘Cobra’ meeting to discuss the ongoing situation. James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said Britain is “liaising closely with our allies”.

Following events overnight involving the Wagner group and the Russian military, we are monitoring the situation carefully and liaising closely with our allies. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) June 24, 2023

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said that his forces are ready to help put down a mutiny and to use harsh methods if necessary, in a show of support for Vladimir Putin. Qatar has called for “maximum restraint” following news.

