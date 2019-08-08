Your Step-By-Step Guide to Getting Through This Year’s Flu Season

From Prevention

Table of Contents

Causes | Symptoms | Diagnosis | Treatment | Complications | Prevention



Flu overview

Influenza is a contagious respiratory infection caused by flu viruses that travel through the air and enter the body through the nose or mouth. On average, roughly 8 percent of Americans get the flu each year, ranging between 3 and 11 percent, and anyone is susceptible to the virus.[1] During the 2017-2018 flu season (the most recent data available), approximately 900,000 people were hospitalized and 80,000 people died due to flu complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[2]

Flu symptoms range from mild to severe and can include fever, chills, achy muscles, sore throat, cough, and headache. The flu is often confused with the common cold, but flu symptoms develop more suddenly and severely.[3]

What causes the flu?

When someone with the flu coughs or sneezes, droplets carrying the virus enter the air. You can catch the flu if you inhale these droplets through your nose or mouth, or if you touch objects such as doorknobs or keyboards that are contaminated with the virus and then touch your nose, eyes, or mouth. If you have the flu, you can spread the virus a day before your symptoms develop and up to seven days after you become sick. People with the flu are most contagious during the first 3 to 4 days of their illness.[4]

Flu risk factors

Flu viruses are constantly changing, so if you’ve had influenza in the past, you may come down with it again. You are at greater risk of catching the flu and developing complications if you:

are younger than 4

are older than 65

live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

are pregnant or up to two weeks postpartum

have a weakened immune system

have a chronic illness

have a body mass index of 40 or higher

[5]





What are the symptoms of the flu?

Symptoms of influenza are often similar to those of a common cold, but appear suddenly and are more severe. This can include some or all of the following:

Fever or feeling feverish

Achy muscles, especially in your back, arms, and legs

Runny or stuffy nose

Sore throat

Cough

Chills and sweats

Weakness and fatigue

Headaches

Vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children)

[6]

If it is flu season and you are generally healthy and experience symptoms, you don’t need to see a doctor right away, says Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at UCLA. Simply treat your symptoms with rest and over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen

or acetaminophen.



However, anyone who is at high risk—that is, a child, older adult, pregnant woman, or someone with a chronic condition such as diabetes, heart disease, or stroke—see your doctor. “He or she can follow up with you to confirm that things are going in the right direction,” Dr. Ladapo says, or advise on seeking more care if they feel it’s necessary.[7]

Cold vs. flu

Photo credit: Emily Schiff-Slater More

Despite similar symptoms, a cold is milder than the flu and comes on more gradually. “If you don’t feel horrible, you probably don’t have flu,” Dr. Ladapo says. Most cold symptoms primarily show up above your neck (like swollen glands and a runny nose), while flu symptoms can impact your body above and below the neck. Ask yourself these questions:

How severe does this feel?

Cold: You feel a bit icky and things get worse slowly. The first signs to watch for include slight aches, a scratchy throat, headaches, and/or low-grade fever.

Flu: The flu hits you hard. You may first feel feverish at first, and quickly become too fatigued to do daily activities. Every inch of your body aches.

Can I get out of bed?

Cold: Yes, you can walk around. While you may not feel like going to work or getting your kids ready for school, you can still go about your day.