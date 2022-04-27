Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

Police have arrrested a juvenile on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old’s body was discovered in the woods in Wisconsin.

The remains of Iliana "Lily" Peters, who was reported missing on Sunday, were found the following day not far from her aunt's house in the city of Chippewa Falls.

After receiving more than 200 tips, Chippewa police have arrested a suspect in the death, they announced on Tuesday, assuring the public that the danger is over.

“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” Chippewa Falls police chief Matt Kelm said at a press conference.

Police have not released the name, gender, age, or potential family relation of the individual who was arrested, though they said they made the arrest after performing a search warrant at Peters’s aunt’s house, believed to be the last place she was seen alive.

They added that the young person was “not a stranger” to the dead girl.

Lily reportedly visited her aunt's house on Sunday and left on her bicycle but did not return home from what normally would’ve been a six-minute walk. Her father became worried and called the police at 9pm.

Police searched for Lily late into Sunday night, and eventually located her bike near a wooded area about four blocks from her aunt's house ,“near the walking trail between the end of N Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot,” they said.

Police continued searching for Lily, and went door-to-door to ask neighbours if they had seen her. The Chippewa Falls Police Department eventually called in K9 units and drones to assist in their efforts.

At about 9.15am on Monday morning, police discovered Lily's remains in a wooded area near the Chippewa Creek walking path and the brewery. The corner’s office later confirmed the remains were of Lily.

The police department announced a new tip line for the investigation, andnyone with relevant information is urged to call 1-800-263-5906.

Lily was reportedly a forth grade student of Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, and the local school district has said it is working closely with law enforcement.