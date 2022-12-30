Everything we know about the Idaho murders suspect

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to reports.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

It marks the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves,both 21, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, are due to hold a press conference on the development at 1pm local time on Friday.

“Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 1,” the Moscow Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Breaking more to come