Everything You Need to Know Before Jumping on the Keto Diet Bandwagon

From Woman's Day

Unlimited butter. All the avocado. Bacon in bulk. Sound like a dream diet? A lot of people agree with you, which is why the ketogenic diet (keto for short) is having a serious moment right now. In fact, it's among the top three diets Millennials want to try in 2019, according to a recent Business Insider survey .

But there's more to this diet than just eating foods that were once viewed as off-limits. The high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb diet is basically on the opposite end of the spectrum as your mom's 1980s low-fat regime - but how does it work? We turned to a handful of nutrition experts to find out.

What is the keto diet?

"The keto diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carb way of eating that leads to ketosis, which is a metabolic process that shifts the body to utilize a different power source," says Pamela M. Nisevich Bede , MS, RD, a registered dietitian at Abbott Nutrition who specializes in sports nutrition, weight loss, and diet trends. It's similar to the Atkins diet, but is even lower in protein and higher in fat. In short: "Your body turns fat into fuel instead of running on easy-to-access carbs, which are its energy fuel source," says Nisevich Bede.

The keto diet dates back to the 1920s, explains Michelle Hyman, MS, RD, CDN a registered dietitian at Simple Solutions Weight Loss . "The original keto diet was designed for patients with forms of epilepsy that were resistant to standard treatments. The macronutrient breakdown was designed to mimic the fasting state - which seemed to help with relieving seizures - yet provide energy and nutritions to function," Hyman says.

The Mayo Clinic promoted the menu as four parts fat to every one part carbohydrate and protein combined (4:1 ratio), for a diet that added up to 90% of calories from fat, 5% from protein, and 5% from carbohydrates.

Today, a few different variations exist, but the strict keto diet calls for 70 to 80% of calories from fat, 10 to 20% from protein, and 5 to 10% from carbs. The goal is to restrict carb consumption to between 20 to 50 grams of carbs per day to trigger ketosis.

The typical American consumes about 52% of calories from carbs, 33% from fat, and 16% from protein, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . This macronutrient breakdown is fairly close to current dietary recommendations from the United States Department of Agriculture, which recommend 55 to 60% complex carbs, 30 percent fat and 15% protein to help prevent cardiovascular disease.

What is ketosis and how do I know when I'm experiencing it?

"Ketosis occurs when ketones are present in the body," Nisevich Bede says. "Ketones are normally present in small amounts during times of fasting, like right after you wake up. But when you're effectively following the keto diet, ketone levels are higher."

Technically speaking, you're in ketosis when your blood ketones are higher than 0.5 mmol/L, but the optimal level for fat-burning purposes is 1.5 to 3 mmol/L. Nisevich Bede says that seasoned keto dieters report that they can actually feel a difference in this state, citing that they're less hungry and experience mental clarity once they reach ketosis.

You may be able to tell that you're in ketosis by a change in your breath (many report halitosis, or bad breath, due to higher levels of the ketone acetone coursing through the body). Others experience the keto flu for anywhere from one day to two weeks as the body cranks up the ketones. Symptoms of the keto flu are very similar to the influenza virus, including nausea, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea. Hydrating well and starting slowly can reduce your risk for this.