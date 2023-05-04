Everything we know about Lauren Heike's Phoenix murder investigation

Authorities are searching for the person or persons responsible for the apparent murder of 29-year-old Phoenix resident Lauren Heike, who was found in a desert area in the northeastern part of the city.

Heike was hiking April 28 on a desert trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place before being killed by an attacker, Phoenix police have said.Here's everything we know about the case, as shared by police and the victim's family.

Who was Lauren Heike?

Heike lived near the desert trail where she died and had recently moved into her apartment, according to her family. Hailing from Kitsap County, Washington, Heike's family has described her as being kind to everyone she met.

"She was beautiful inside and out," Heike's mother, Lana Heike, said at a Wednesday news conference at Phoenix police headquarters. "She was super funny ... just a sweet child."

Her friendly demeanor concerned her family, who said they warned her about being too trusting, her mother said, quickly adding, "We wouldn't trade that personality for anything because that's the person we loved."

How were Heike's remains recovered?

Lauren Heike was found by police just before 11 a.m. April 29 in a desert area near a neighborhood in the area of 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard after a resident reported seeing an injured person.

Police on May 1 identified Heike as the person whose body was recovered.

Is there a suspect?

No assailant has been identified by authorities, but police have released camera footage of a man thought to be a murder suspect in Heike's death.

The man is seen in video sprinting in what appears to be a desert area. He is described as standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet, wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

What are authorities saying?

Police have said they think Heike was attacked from behind while hiking on the trail around 10 a.m. April 29, and her body showed signs of trauma. Heike was in a location that would not have been easily viewable by others on the trail, police mentioned.

"The vicious attack on Ms. Lauren Heike is unconscionable," said Phoenix police Lt. James Hester at the news conference.

No suspected motive has been divulged by police. The manner by which Heike was killed has not yet been revealed by police.

What is Heike's family asking for?

In an emotional address to media during the press briefing, Heike's family pleaded for help from the public to find the person who took her from them. "She was my little girl. I'm gonna miss her terribly," Heike's father, Jeff Heike, said as he began to weep. "I just hope they can find whoever did this to her."

Lana Heike added that if anyone saw something unusual like someone wearing a backpack or a hoodie on a warm day, to contact authorities, adding, "We really, really are begging people to come forward."

Who should I contact with tips?

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Everything we know on Lauren Heike's Phoenix murder investigation