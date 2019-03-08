Everything You Need to Know About Living With a Sleep Disorder

Table of Contents
Types | Risk Factors | Symptoms | Diagnosis | Treatment | Complications | Prevention
Sleep disorders: An overview
Roughly one in three American adults doesn’t get enough sleep at night. [1] That’s a problem, and not just because a lack of sleep leaves many feeling groggy during the day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), poor sleep is associated with elevated risks for a number of diseases-from obesity and diabetes to depression. [2]
A sleep disorder is any recurring issue that disrupts the quality or amount of sleep you get at night. While some sleep disorders are caused by an underlying medical condition, others are not.
By some estimates, nearly 75 percent of adults experience symptoms of a sleep disorder each week, and up to 30 percent of children also grapple with some form of sleep disturbance. [3] While a high percentage of both men and women suffer from sleep disorders, there’s some evidence that women-especially those between the ages of 30 and 60-are more likely to suffer from a sleep disorder than men. [5]
What are the common types of sleep disorders?
While many people think of insomnia when they hear the term “sleep disorder,” there are several other common conditions that can harm a person’s slumber. In some cases, sleep disorder symptoms may even strike during the daytime-not at night. [4]
There are over 90 different types of sleep disorders. The most common include:
Insomnia
Insomnia is an inability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or sleep through the night. It’s the most common sleep disorder, and it comes in two varieties:
Primary insomnia: This is not caused by an underlying medical condition.
Secondary insomnia: This type stems from another medical problem.
Roughly half of all adults report occasional bouts of insomnia, which are stretches of poor sleep lasting anywhere from one night to several weeks. Insomnia becomes “chronic” if it lasts longer than one month. Roughly 10 percent of adults experience chronic insomnia.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person repeatedly stops breathing during the night, which harms the depth and quality of his or her sleep. In some cases, these breathing stoppages can occur hundreds of times each night. There are two types:
Obstructive sleep apnea: This is caused by the partial or total blockage of breathing airways during sleep. It’s the more common type of sleep apnea.
Central sleep apnea: The type of sleep apnea in which the muscles that control a person’s breathing don’t work properly during sleep. This is often a result of "signaling problems" in a person’s brain, or as a result of other conditions, like heart failure and stroke.
[3]
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder in which the brain doesn’t properly manage the body’s sleep-wake states. There are two types:
Type 1 narcolepsy: This term is used to describe patients who either have low levels of a brain chemical called hypocretin, which helps regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycles, or those who experience some specific narcolepsy symptoms. (More on those below.)
Type 2 narcolepsy: Patients with this condition do not have low levels of hypocretin, but experience other narcolepsy symptoms.
[8]
Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is just what it sounds like: a strong inclination or urge to move your legs while they’re at rest. RLS usually happens once a person lies down in bed or after they’ve been sitting for long periods.
For some, RLS can be so severe that it becomes difficult to fall or stay asleep. This can lead to excessive daytime drowsiness and insomnia.
[9]
Circadian Rhythm Disorders
This group of related sleep issues is caused by disruptions to a person’s internal circadian rhythm, or sleep clock. This biological clock determines the release of neurochemicals that either initiate sleep or chase it away. For people with a circadian rhythm disorder, there’s a mismatch between their internal clocks and their desired sleep-wake schedule, and this leads to problems sleeping.
Circadian rhythm disorders come in a variety of subtypes. These include:
Shift work disorder: This occurs among people who work irregular schedules or night shifts, and are often trying to stay awake or fall asleep at times that don’t align with their body’s internal clocks.
Delayed sleep phase disorder: This could be thought of as "night owlism." It’s most common among teens and young adults, and it’s defined as an inability to fall asleep until very late at night-2 or 3 a.m.-and a desire to sleep until midday or later. While this may not seem like a problem for some, it can be a considerable challenge if a person’s work or school obligations require them to go to bed and get up at earlier hours.
Advanced sleep phase disorders: This is basically the opposite of delayed sleep phase disorder. This type, which is most common among the elderly, typically involves going to bed at a very early hour-sometime between 6 and 9 p.m.-and rising in the middle of the night.
There are many other types of sleep disorders, but the above are the most common.
[10]
What are the causes or risk factors for sleep disorders?
While some sleep disorders have a clearly identifiable cause, others emerge from a combination of factors.
Often, sleep disorders are the unwelcome side effect of some other mental or physical medical condition. For example, narcolepsy can stem from a specific kind of autoimmune disorder or, in rare cases, from a brain injury. [8]
For these reasons, the many causes or risk factors for a sleep disorder are too numerous to lay out here, but here are the most common:
What are the symptoms of sleep disorders?
The symptoms of a sleep disorder differ depending on its type and underlying cause.
How are sleep disorders diagnosed?
The diagnostic process varies a lot depending on a patient’s sleep problems. Your doctor will almost always start by conducting a thorough in-person interview and taking your medical history. This is usually coupled with a physical exam.
These initial tests can help your doctor zero in on the specific type of sleep disorder you may be dealing with, as well as any underlying medical issues that may cause or contribute to your sleeping issues.
If your doctor suspects insomnia or one of several other sleep disorders, he or she may ask you to keep a detailed sleep journal for a week or two. Your doctor may also recommend a visit to a sleep lab for some specialized testing or overnight observation. [3]
In other cases, your doctor may order a test known as a polysomnography. This records your brain waves, breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure while you’re asleep. This is a common test if your doctor suspects you may have narcolepsy or sleep apnea. [14]
Sleep disorders treatment and therapy
Different sleep disorders may demand one or several forms of treatment.
Complications of sleep disorders
A good night’s sleep is an essential component of a healthy life, so it’s not surprising that most sleep disorders are associated with a number of related complications-some of which can be serious.
Some of the most common diseases associated with long-term sleep struggles include:
- Type 2 diabetes: Unhealthy sleep may contribute to poor blood sugar control, which is a primary driver of diabetes.
- Heart disease: Some research has linked too-little sleep with an uptick in hypertension and other risk factors for heart disease.
- Obesity: Too little sleep may throw off the body’s metabolic processes in ways that contribute to weight gain and obesity.
- Depression: The cause-and-effect relationship between poor sleep and depression isn’t well understood, but there’s a clear link between sleep disorders and an elevated risk for depression.
Poor sleep is also associated with the following lifestyle complications:
- Lower performance at work or in school
- Problems thinking or concentrating
- Slow reaction times and risky driving
- Elevated risk for anxiety and many other mood or mental health disorders
- Problems socializing
- Drop-offs in athletic ability or physical functioning
Also, some individual sleep disorders can cause some specific complications.
Sleep apnea complications include:
- Asthma and some forms of cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Eye disorders such as glaucoma
[21]
Narcolepsy’s complications include:
- Vivid and terrifying nightmares
- Automatic behavior, which is when a person continues eating, driving, or partaking in some other activity even after they’ve fallen asleep-almost like sleep walking. This can be very embarrassing or dangerous.
Can you prevent a sleep disorder?
When it comes to some sleep disorders, such as narcolepsy, there’s really no way to safeguard yourself from the condition.
But for many other common sleep disorders-from insomnia to sleep apnea-there are some changes you can make to reduce your risks. Many of these mirror the lifestyle changes doctors use to treat these sleep disorders.
- Establish and stick with a consistent sleep-wake schedule
- Exercise for at least 30 minutes, five days a week
- Eat a healthy diet
- Try not to nap during the day
- Keep your alcohol and caffeine intake to a minimum, especially before bed
- Create a relaxing bedtime routine
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Quit smoking
- Don’t stay in bed if you’re not sleeping. Get up for a while and then try sleeping again.
- Avoid screens and devices before bed
