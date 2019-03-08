Everything You Need to Know About Living With a Sleep Disorder

From Prevention

Sleep disorders: An overview

Roughly one in three American adults doesn’t get enough sleep at night. [1] That’s a problem, and not just because a lack of sleep leaves many feeling groggy during the day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), poor sleep is associated with elevated risks for a number of diseases-from obesity and diabetes to depression. [2]

A sleep disorder is any recurring issue that disrupts the quality or amount of sleep you get at night. While some sleep disorders are caused by an underlying medical condition, others are not.

By some estimates, nearly 75 percent of adults experience symptoms of a sleep disorder each week, and up to 30 percent of children also grapple with some form of sleep disturbance. [3] While a high percentage of both men and women suffer from sleep disorders, there’s some evidence that women-especially those between the ages of 30 and 60-are more likely to suffer from a sleep disorder than men. [5]

What are the common types of sleep disorders?

While many people think of insomnia when they hear the term “sleep disorder,” there are several other common conditions that can harm a person’s slumber. In some cases, sleep disorder symptoms may even strike during the daytime-not at night. [4]

There are over 90 different types of sleep disorders. The most common include:

Insomnia

Insomnia is an inability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or sleep through the night. It’s the most common sleep disorder, and it comes in two varieties:

Primary insomnia: This is not caused by an underlying medical condition.

Secondary insomnia: This type stems from another medical problem.

Roughly half of all adults report occasional bouts of insomnia, which are stretches of poor sleep lasting anywhere from one night to several weeks. Insomnia becomes “chronic” if it lasts longer than one month. Roughly 10 percent of adults experience chronic insomnia.

Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person repeatedly stops breathing during the night, which harms the depth and quality of his or her sleep. In some cases, these breathing stoppages can occur hundreds of times each night. There are two types:

Obstructive sleep apnea: This is caused by the partial or total blockage of breathing airways during sleep. It’s the more common type of sleep apnea.

Central sleep apnea: The type of sleep apnea in which the muscles that control a person’s breathing don’t work properly during sleep. This is often a result of "signaling problems" in a person’s brain, or as a result of other conditions, like heart failure and stroke.

Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder in which the brain doesn’t properly manage the body’s sleep-wake states. There are two types:

Type 1 narcolepsy: This term is used to describe patients who either have low levels of a brain chemical called hypocretin, which helps regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycles, or those who experience some specific narcolepsy symptoms. (More on those below.)

Type 2 narcolepsy: Patients with this condition do not have low levels of hypocretin, but experience other narcolepsy symptoms.

Restless Leg Syndrome