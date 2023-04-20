Everything we know about Louisiana shooting of pregnant Kerisha Johnson in case of ‘mistaken identity’

Kerisha Johnson was just days away from welcoming her baby to the world when they were both killed in a drive-by shooting.

Johnson, 36, was found dead inside her vehicle after Baton Rouge police officers responded to reports of shots fired near an “Easter party” in the early morning hours on Sunday (16 April).

According to an arrest report obtained by local news station WBRZ, Johnson’s assailants mistook her for someone else driving a similar model car who had fired shots in the air earlier.

Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry, all 19, have since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide. They were reportedly caught on video opening fire on Johnson’s vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The tragedy has sparked outrage in the Baton Rouge community and is the latest in an alarming spike in gun violence in the US.

Here’s everything we know about the shooting:

Suspected gunmen ‘mistook’ Johnson for a shooter

Baton Rouge Police said in a press release on Sunday that a nine-month pregnant Johnson was shot while attempting to pick up people from a party located in the North Carrollton area. Authorities responded to the scene around 12.30am, but Johnson and her unborn child were already deceased.

According to reports by WBRZ, the gunmen targeted Johnson’s white Sedan because they believed a person who had opened fire earlier that night was behind the wheel. They were captured on video as they gunned down the expecting mother.

The footage has not been released. Johnson unsuccessfully attempted to drive away but was struck before she could escape the violence.

The suspects reportedly left the scene in two different vehicles. Mr Porch, who was driving one of the cars, was also wounded by an unknown shooter.

It is unclear how many times Johnson was shot, and whether all the suspects struck her.

Corrections officer among alleged shooters

Mr Porch reportedly told law enforcement that he gave the other two suspects the weapons that were used in the shooting. He then allegedly arranged for a third party to dispose of them before authorities arrived to question him, Mr Curry and Mr Parker.

Story continues

“They all stated that they believed the white car was a vehicle from earlier in the night where [an] occupant had fired a round into the air as it drove past the teen party,” a warrant obtained by WBRZ stated.

Officials confirmed to the outlet that Mr Porch was previously employed as a corrections officer at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office until November last year. Mr Porch then worked as a transportation driver until he was terminated on Sunday following the charges brought against him.

The suspects are being held in custody without bond at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to ABC News.

‘It’s senseless’

In the aftermath of the tragedy, loved ones and relatives of Johnson have remembered her as a hardworking mother.

“It was just senseless,” Johnson’s longtime friend Deanna Williams told WBRZ. “She was an innocent person.”

Johnson was also described as light-hearted and helpful. Her classmate Crissina Finister said in a Facebook post that Johnson was a mother-of-two and her unborn child was a baby girl.

“She didn’t deserve this. Kerisha was the nicest, sweetest person you could ever meet,” Ms Finister wrote. “She has [two] other children that now have to remain without their mother due to senseless violence from humans with no regard for human life ...”