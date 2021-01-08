Everything we know about NASCAR’s fan attendance policies for races in 2021 season

Alex Andrejev

Almost all of NASCAR’s earliest races in 2021 will run with limited fans. As the pandemic rages on, individual tracks have reduced seating capacity, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500. NASCAR has also already reconfigured its schedule once.

Here’s what we know about which tracks are hosting fans:

Daytona 500 — Limited fans

Daytona International Speedway announced in December that attendance would be limited for NASCAR’s main event on Feb. 14 and all Speedweeks races that precede the 500, including the Clash, Duels and the Trucks and Xfinity races. The Daytona stands hold 101,500 spectators, per the speedway website, but a specific capacity cap was not provided.

The last two NASCAR Cup races at Daytona — the road course race in August and the regular-season finale a few weeks later — hosted an estimated 10,000 and 25,000 fans, respectively, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. The speedway said that the reseating process is underway and expects to have information sent to fans who previously purchased tickets by the week of Jan. 11.

The speedway is maintaining its pandemic safety protocols for upcoming events by requiring visitors to wear masks, undergo a health screening and temperature check, maintain social distancing and utilize cashless transactions for limited concessions.

Road course race at Daytona — Limited fans

Some reconfiguring of NASCAR’s original schedule last month moved the Daytona road course race to second in the order and bumped Auto Club Speedway from the lineup completely. The move is thought to allow a greater number of fans to attend the event under Florida’s less restrictive policies compared with Southern California, as well as minimize travel between states. However, fan attendance is still limited for the Cup race on Feb 21.

Homestead — Limited fans

As part of NASCAR’s schedule realignment, the race at Homestead was pushed back one week to Feb. 28, and the track announced that it would host a limited number of fans. The track seats 55,000 people total in the grandstand. At Inter-Miami CF Stadium an hour north of the track, allotted attendance has hovered between 14 and 20 percent of the stadium’s 18,000-seat capacity for soccer events in recent months. The track’s safety protocols are consistent with those of Daytona.

Las Vegas — TBD

Tickets are on sale for the Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where seating was last estimated at fewer than 80,000 seats. The track did not host fans for its last Cup race in September and no update has been provided on whether entry will be limited for the race on March 7.

“We’re extremely happy to have our spring date moved back into March,” LVMS president Chris Powell said in a statement at the time of NASCAR’s 2021 schedule release. “It’s better for our fans, partners and everyone involved with our event to have a little separation from the Daytona 500. We feel as though we have the perfect dates for both of our NASCAR Cup Series events.”

Safety policies include wearing masks in the facility except when seated, agreeing to undergo a health screening and temperature check and maintaining six feet of social distancing between parties. Policies can be found in the track’s “Notice of Risk and Policies” document.

Phoenix — Limited fans

Phoenix Raceway, where attendance was limited to 20 percent capacity for the championship race in November, announced Monday that the track will again host limited fans. The next Cup race is scheduled for March 14.

Fans who purchased tickets and plan to attend will be relocated to ensure socially distanced seating, or accounts will be credited if the track is unable to reseat them, per the track website. Fans who purchased tickets are also able to defer orders to the 2022 Spring event (date TBA) by submitting an opt-out form by Jan. 8.

Complete safety protocols, which include a mandatory temperature check and health screening, mask-wearing while in the facility and social distancing between groups, can also be found on the speedway website.

Atlanta — “Likely” limited fans

Atlanta Motor Speedway has not released an official update on limited seating, but the speedway’s general manager Brandon Hutchison said in a video released in December that the track expects to host fans in a “limited, socially distanced capacity” for the Cup race on March 21. Fans are able to place ticket deposits online, but an announcement should be forthcoming from the speedway regarding seating.

Bristol dirt race — Limited fans

Bristol Motor Speedway announced Thursday that the track had reached its socially-distanced grandstand capacity for its dirt race on March 28. The track hosted roughly 22,000 fans for last year’s All-Star Race and attendance appeared closer to its sold-out allotted 20 percent capacity (30,000 spectators) for the Cup race there in September.

The speedway has stopped selling grandstand tickets, but said that a limited number of premium-seating options remain available for purchase. Information on ticketing and health and safety protocols can be found on the speedway website.

