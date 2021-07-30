Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to embed microchips in people's skulls and get robots to perform brain surgery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isobel Asher Hamilton
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Neuralink is one of Elon Musk's strange and futuristic portfolio of companies.

  • Neuralink developing neural interface technology - a.k.a. putting microchips into people's brains.

  • The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Elon Musk is known for his high-profile companies like Tesla and SpaceX, but the billionaire also has a handful of unusual ventures. One them, he says, he started to one day achieve "symbiosis" between the human brain and artificial intelligence.

Neuralink is Musk's neural interface technology company. The company is building a device that could be embedded in a person's brain, where it could both record brain activity and potentially stimulate it. Musk has compared the technology to a "FitBit in your skull."

While Musk likes to talk up his futuristic vision for the technology, the tech has plenty of near-term potential medical applications.

Here's everything you need to know about Neuralink:

Neuralink was founded under-the-radar in 2016.

Neuralink first became publicly known in 2017 when the Wall Street Journal reported on its existence.

The company's first major public outing didn't come until 2019, when Elon Musk and other members of the executive team showed off Neuralink's designs in a livestreamed presentation.

Neuralink is developing two bits of equipment. The first is a chip that would be implanted in a person's skull, with electrodes fanning out into their brain.

Neuralink chip
The chip sits behind the ear, while electrodes are threaded into the brain. Neuralink/YouTube

The chip Neuralink is developing is about the size of a coin, and would be embedded in a patients' skull. From the chip an array of tiny wires, each roughly 20 times thinner than a human hair, fan out into the patient's brain.

The wires are equipped with 1,024 electrodes which are able to both monitor brain activity and, theoretically, electrically stimulate the brain. This data is all transmitted wirelessly via the chip to computers where it can be studied by researchers.

The second is a robot that could automatically implant the chip.

Neuralink surgical robot
Neuralink surgical robot. Woke Studios

The robot would work by using a stiff needle to punch the flexible wires emanating from a Neuralink chip into a person's brain, a bit like a sewing machine.

Neuralink released a video showcasing the robot in January 2021.

Musk has claimed the machine could make implanting Neuralink's electrodes as easy as LASIK eye surgery. While this is a bold claim, neuroscientists previously told Insider in 2019 that the machine has some very promising features.

Professor Andrew Hires highlighted a feature, which would automatically adjust the needle to compensate for the movement of a patient's brain, as the brain moves during surgery along with a person's breathing and heartbeat.

The robot as it currently stands is eight feet tall, and while Neuralink is developing its underlying technology its design was crafted by Woke Studios.

In 2020, the company showed off one of its chips working in a pig named Gertrude during a live demo.

Gertrude Neuralink
The Neuralink device in Gertrude's brain transmitted data live during the demo as she snuffled around. Neuralink/YouTube

The demonstration was proof of concept, and showed how the chip was able to accurately predict the positioning of Gertrude's limbs when she was walking on a treadmill, as well as recording neural activity when the pig snuffled about for food. Musk said the pig had been living with the chip embedded in her skull for two months.

"In terms of their technology, 1,024 channels is not that impressive these days, but the electronics to relay them wirelessly is state-of-the-art, and the robotic implantation is nice," said Professor Andrew Jackson, an expert in neural interfaces at Newcastle University.

"This is solid engineering but mediocre neuroscience," he said.

Jackson told Insider following the 2020 presentation that the wireless relay from the Neuralink chip could potentially have a big impact on the welfare of animal test subjects in science, as most neural interfaces currently in use on test animals involve wires poking out through the skin.

"Even if the technology doesn't do anything more than we're able to do at the moment — in terms of number of channels or whatever — just from a welfare aspect for the animals, I think if you can do experiments with something that doesn't involve wires coming through the skin, that's going to improve the welfare of animals," he said.

The company went a step further with its animal demonstrations in April 2021, when it showed off a monkey playing video games with its mind.

Neuralink released video of a macaque monkey named Pager playing video games such as "Pong" for banana-smoothie rewards.

Pager played the games using a joystick that was disconnected from the games console, meaning he was controlling the cursor using his brain signals as his arm moved.

Elon Musk likes to boast Neuralink can let monkeys control computers with their brain signals, but neuroscientists don't see this as a big deal.

Elon Musk monkey
Elon Musk monkey Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk excitedly announced back in 2019 presentation that the company had successfully implanted its chip into a monkey. "A monkey has been able to control a computer with its brain, just FYI," he said, which appeared to take Neuralink president Max Hodak by surprise. "I didn't realize we were running that result today, but there it goes," said Hodak.

Musk re-iterated the claim in February 2021, two months ahead of the video demonstration.

Neuroscientists speaking to Insider in 2019 said that while the claim might grab the attention of readers, they did not find it surprising or even particularly impressive.

"The monkey is not surfing the internet. The monkey is probably moving a cursor to move a little ball to try to match a target,"said Professor Andrew Hires, an assistant professor of neurobiology at the University of California said in 2019.

Implanting primates with neural-brain interfaces that let them control objects on screens has been done before. Professor Andrew Jackson of the University of Newcastle told Insider in April 2021 researchers first pioneered this kind of tech in 2002 — but arguably its origins go all the way back to the 1960s.

Although none of the tech Neuralink has showcased so far has been particularly groundbreaking, neuroscientists are impressed with how well it's been able to bundle up existing technologies.

Elon Musk Neuralink pigs
Elon Musk presenting during the 2020 demo. Neuralink YouTube

"All the technology that he showed has been already developed in some way or form, [...] Essentially what they've done is just package it into a nice little form that then sends data wirelessly," Dr. Jason Shepherd, an associate professor of neurobiology at the University of Utah, told Insider following the 2020 demonstration.

"If you just watched this presentation, you would think that it's coming out of nowhere, that Musk is doing this magic, but in reality, he's really copied and pasted a lot of work from many, many labs that have been working on this," he added.

Elon Musk has said human testing could start by the end of this year, but he also said that last year.

Elon Musk
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk said during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in May 2020 that Neuralink could begin testing on human subjects within a year. He made the same claim during an interview on Clubhouse in February 2021.

Previously in 2019 Musk said the company hoped to get a chip into a human patient by the end of 2020.

Experts voiced doubt about this timeline at the time, as part of safety testing a neural interface device involves implanting it in an animal test subject (normally a primate) and leaving it there for an extended amount of time to test its longevity — as any chip would have to stay in a human patient's brain for a lifetime.

"You can't accelerate that process. You just have to wait — and see how long the electrodes last. And if the goal is for these to last decades, it's hard to imagine how you're going to be able to test this without waiting long periods of time to see how well the devices perform," Jacob Robinson, a neuroengineer at Rice University, told STAT News in 2019.

In the near-term, a chip in someone's brain could help treat neurological disorders like Parkinson's.

Neuralink
Close-up footage of the needle on Neuralink's brain surgery robot. Neuralink

Improved neural interface technology like Neuralink's could help better study and treat severe neurological conditions such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Prof. Andrew Hires told Insider another application could be allowing people to control robotic prostheses with their minds.

"The first application you can imagine is better mental control for a robotic arm for someone who's paralyzed," Hires said in a 2019 interview with Insider, saying that the electrodes in a patient's brain could potentially reproduce the sensation of touch, allowing the patient to exert finer motor control over a prosthetic limb.

The company hinted its chip's first real-world application would be giving quadriplegic people the ability to control phones and laptop.

Neuralink announced it had raised a $205 million series C funding round from investors including Google's GV (formerly Google Ventures) on July 29, 2021.

As part of its announcement, the company said its chip's first commercial application could be to help quadriplegic people. Quadriplegic is paralysis in all four limbs.

"The first indication this device is intended for is to help quadriplegics regain their digital freedom by allowing users to interact with their computers or phones in a high bandwidth and naturalistic way. The funds from the round will be used to take Neuralink's first product to market and accelerate the research and development of future products," Neuralink said in a blog post.

Elon Musk also says in the long-term the chip could be used to meld human consciousness with artificial intelligence - though experts are skeptical of this.

Elon Musk
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Although Musk has touted the near-term applications of Neuralink, he often links the company up with his fears about artificial intelligence. Musk has said that he thinks humanity will be able to achieve "symbiosis with artificial intelligence" using technology developed by Neuralink.

Musk told "Artificial Intelligence" podcast host Lex Fridman in 2019 that Neuralink was "intended to address the existential risk associated with digital superintelligence."

"We will not be able to be smarter than a digital supercomputer, so, therefore, if you cannot beat 'em, join 'em," Musk added.

Musk has made lots of fanciful claims about the enhanced abilities Neuralink could confer. In 2020 Musk said people would "save and replay memories" like in "Black Mirror," or telepathically summon their car.

Experts have expressed doubts about these claims.

"Not to say that that won't happen, but I think that the underlying neuroscience is much more shaky. We understand much less about how those processes work in the brain, and just because you can predict the position of the pig's leg when it's walking on a treadmill, that doesn't then automatically mean you'll be able to read thoughts," Prof. Andrew Jackson told Insider in 2020.

In 2019 Prof. Andrew Hires said Musk's claims about merging with AI is where he goes off into "aspirational fantasy land."

Musk's also made dubious claims about its medical applications. At one point he also claimed the technology could "solve autism."

During an appearance on the "Artificial Intelligence" podcast with Lex Fridman in November 2019, Elon Musk said Neuralink could in future "solve a lot of brain-related diseases," and named autism and schizophrenia as examples.

Autism is classified as a developmental disorder, not a disease, and the World Health Organization describes schizophrenia as a mental disorder.

One neuroscientist told Insider there are big ethical problems with the idea of performing brain surgery for anything other than essential treatment.

Dr. Rylie Green of Imperial College London told Insider in 2019 that the notion of performing brain surgery on a healthy person is deeply troubling.

"To get any of these devices into your brain [...] is very, very high-risk surgery," she said. "People do it because they have severe limitations and there is a potential there to improve their life. Doing it for fun is not a great idea," she added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bees are little caffeine fiends just like us

    A reasonable amount of caffeine helps propel me through my daily grind, boosting my mood and productivity. (An unreasonable amount of caffeine, meanwhile, turns me into a teeth-chattering luchador, sprinting through my apartment until I collapse and take a four-hour nap.) Turns out that we humans aren’t alone in our caffeine habit: bees benefit from a little buzz, too, per a recent Scientific American article.

  • Famed sommelier Caleb Ganzer arrested, accused of arson in New York City

    Authorities believe Ganzer, a former Food & Wine magazine sommelier of the year, set fires at two restaurants and a trash bin earlier this year.

  • Dr. Michio Kaku Answers Physics Questions From Twitter

    Dr. Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics, answers the internet's burning questions about physics. Can Michio explain "string theory" to the layperson? What is a quark? What is the "God Equation"? How do black holes distort time? Is the best physicist ever Albert Einstein or Richard Feynman? Or someone else? Michio answers all these questions and much more!

  • Japan tests teleporting games and "remote cheering"

    Japanese telecom giant NTT is using the Olympics to show off a new generation of technologies that can transport the sporting experience to wherever fans are, instead of making them come to games.Why it matters: Technology like this would have solved tons of problems this year, when no spectators are allowed at the actual Olympic venues. Unfortunately, it's all available only in demo form right now.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • What to Know About Top-Load Agitator Washing Machines

    When your washer flatlines, quickly scoring a new machine can give your laundry room a new lease on life—before the clothes start piling up. But should you choose a modern front-loader, a sleek h...

  • I toured 3 apartments under $2,000 a month in Detroit to see how they compared to apartments in New York City, and I was shocked by how luxurious they were

    After touring luxury apartments in Downtown Detroit, an Insider reporter is questioning if he should leave New York City for good.

  • Elon Musk’s Brain-Computer Startup Neuralink Raises $205 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Neuralink, the futuristic brain-computer interface company founded by Elon Musk, said it has raised $205 million in fresh venture backing, by far the biggest haul of any company in its field.In a blog post on Thursday, Neuralink said Dubai-based venture firm Vy Capital had led the latest funding round. It comes two years after filings showed Neuralink was raising $51 million in a previous round.The funds will help Musk’s Austin, Texas-based Neuralink work on its brain implant for

  • Arizona GOP official resigns from election recount job before changing his mind

    A Republican official serving as a liaison between the Arizona state senate and the private contractor conducting a election audit on its behalf resigned on Wednesday, but changed his mind soon after.

  • Adtran (ADTN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Adtran (ADTN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Young users share troubling realization about popular TikTok feature: 'I am super uncomfortable'

    There's something unusual happening on TikTok.

  • The 10 flights of NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter in one chart

    Ingenuity has traveled more than a mile in total. Its recent flights have taken the little drone over more treacherous terrain.

  • Scientists share a wiring diagram tracing connections for 200,000 mouse brain cells

    Neuroscientists from Seattle’s Allen Institute and other research institutions have wrapped up a five-year, multimillion-dollar project with the release of a high-resolution 3-D map showing the connections between 200,000 cells in a clump of mouse brain about as big as a grain of sand. The data collection, which is now publicly available online, was developed as part of the Machine Intelligence From Cortical Networks program, or MICrONS for short. MICrONS was funded in 2016 with $100 million in

  • For Gates, Musk, Bezos, Spending $1 Million Is Like Spending $1

    Did you ever wonder what it would be like to have so much money that you could spend thousands -- or even more than $1 million -- as easily as the average American shells out a dollar for a candy...

  • NASA and Boeing delay Starliner ISS launch

    NASA and Boeing have delayed the Starliner's second uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station.

  • Fact check: 62-mile-wide mega comet unlikely to hit Earth, will just pass by it in 2031

    A 62-mile-wide mega comet is predicted to pass by, not hit, Earth in 2031.

  • Scientists are diving into the genome's uncharted territories

    Scientists have now drafted a complete version of the human genome sequence — but the job of deciphering our DNA has only just begun.Why it matters: The bulk of the human genome is noncoding regions, some of which play an important role in how genes are expressed. New tools are allowing scientists to test exactly how these elements — once called "junk DNA" — work, which could lead to new drug targets.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Boeing’s Historic Starliner Capsule Is Heading Back to the ISS

    Boeing’s historic Starliner capsule is heading back to the ISS. If all goes well, this uncrewed mission will prove that Boeing and NASA have what it takes to reinvent commercial human spaceflight.

  • Russia and China accused of posing daily threat from space

    Russian and Chinese activity in space is causing daily threats, the Chief of the Air Staff has revealed. Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said Moscow and Beijing were engaging in “questionable” activity such as flying satellites within “close proximity” of others, as well as more “dangerous activity” that could destroy other satellites, on a daily basis. He also said that they were gathering intelligence, and that future conflicts would be “won or lost in space”. “Reckless” behaviour from the

  • Desalination advances in CA, environmentalists fret

    This desalination plant in Carlsbad, California - the largest in the Western Hemisphere - produces 50 million gallons of drinking water daily… enough for 400 thousand homes in San Diego County.And now, as Western states face an epic drought, Poseidon Water - which operates the plant - could soon get approval to build another desalination plant… this time, near a power plant in Huntington Beach.And environmentalists aren’t happy about it."It's great to be water independent, and we should be striving for that. But we should be doing it in a responsible way. And desalinated water is not the way to go.”Andrea Leon-Grossmann is with the ocean conservation group Azul.“This is the most expensive way to source water, it's the most energy intensive way to do it. And the way it decimates the ocean, both by the intake and by how we're dumping brine back into the ocean, is really, it should be the last resort, not the first way for sourcing water.”Desalination - at its most basic - removes salt water from ocean water, making it fresh and drinkable.But the intake method is problematic, according to environmentalists, who say that tiny organisms such as larvae and plankton get killed in the process.Poseidon is now required to add finer intake screens to protect more fish. Poseidon - which has been trying to build the Huntington plant for 22 years and some $100 million has been spent navigating state regulations - insists the new project will actually help the environment. VP of Poseidon Water, Scott Maloni:“In the case of Huntington Beach, the total quantity of impact would be no more than 0.02 percent of the plankton at risk of being entrained. There's no threatened or endangered species that are at risk, and the mitigation that's in place will ensure that the project will be a net environmental benefit, by producing more habitat that will be impacted by the operation of the facility.”A regional water board has approved a permit for the project on condition that the company increase its commitment to rehabilitate a nearby wetlands reserve and build an artificial reef. There is one last major regulatory hurdle; the California Coastal Commission, which is expected to vote before the end of the year.Despite the opposition from conservationists, the company feels confident enough to talk of breaking ground by the end of 2022 on the $1.4 billion plant that would produce tens of millions of gallons of drinking water daily… Much needed good news for communities struggling with the ravages of drought.For Poseidon’s Scott Maloni, it’s a no brainer… telling Reuters: The Pacific Ocean is the largest reservoir in the world and it's always full.

  • New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position

    A newly arrived Russian science lab briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position Thursday. For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation when the Russian lab accidentally fired its thrusters after docking, pushing the complex from its normal configuration. The station's positioning is key for getting power from solar panels and communications.