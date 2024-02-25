Everything you need to know about NJ Vote-By-Mail: Deadline to request a ballot, more

As we inch closer to the New Jersey Primary and General elections, the state is offering a guide to voters who want to vote by mail.

When are New Jersey elections?

The 2024 Primary Election in New Jersey will be held on Tuesday, June 4.

The 2024 General Election across the United States will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

How to vote by mail in New Jersey

The state sent out a primer on voting by mail in its State of New Jersey Update newsletter. It noted that there are a few changes to Vote-By-Mail for 2024.

Here is the information provided by the state.

Eligibility to vote by mail in New Jersey

All active registered voters are entitled to vote by mail. Unaffiliated mail-in voters must declare their party affiliation with the Democratic Party or the Republican Party to vote in the June 4, 2024, Primary Election.

Declare or change party affiliation in New Jersey

Voters wishing to change their party declaration must do so by Wednesday, April 10.

Unaffiliated voters may declare their party affiliation and vote at the polls during in-person early voting or on Primary Election Day.

Unaffiliated mail-in voters must declare their party by Tuesday, May 28, to receive a mail-in ballot by mail, or by 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, to be issued a ballot in person or by authorized messenger from the County Clerk's Office.

Change your party using the declaration form provided by the county or online and submit it to your county Commissioner of Registration or your municipal clerk.

Requesting a ballot by mail in New Jersey

By Mail: Request at least seven days before an election. Primary: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 General: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In-Person: By 3:00 p.m. the day before the election. Primary: Monday, June 3, 2024 General: Monday, November 4, 2024



Ballot mail-out in New Jersey

Counties commence mailing ballots at least 45 days prior to Election Day.

Primary: Saturday, April 20, 2024

General: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Voter registration deadline in New Jersey

Register by Tuesday, May 14, 2024, for the Primary Election.

Register by Tuesday, October 15, 2024, for the General Election.

Returning your vote-by-mail ballot in New Jersey

Mail: Postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, received within 6 days post-election.

Drop Box: Place in a secure ballot drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

In-Person: Deliver to the county Board of Elections by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Tracking your vote-by-mail ballot in New Jersey

Verify receipt of your ballot via the Track My Ballot Portal.

Opting out of vote-by-mail in New Jersey

If you usually vote by mail but prefer to vote in person, opt out through your County Clerk. If you opt out after a ballot has been issued, you may vote by provisional ballot at the polls during Early Voting or on Election Day.

Getting a new vote-by-mail ballot in New Jersey

Contact your County Clerk for a replacement if you spoil or lose your ballot.

Counting of vote-by-mail ballots in New Jersey

All valid ballots postmarked by Election Day and delivered by mail to the County Board of Elections no later than 144 hours (six days) from the time of the closing of the polls will be counted. Valid ballots delivered by the U.S. Post Office no later than 48 hours (two days) without a postmark will be counted.

Questions about Vote-By-Mail in New Jersey

Visit nj.gov/state/elections/vote for more information, contact your county clerk or Board of Elections, or call 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Voting by mail in New Jersey: Deadlines, how to get ballot, questions