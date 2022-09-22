Everything we know about the Pike County trial of George Wagner IV

More than six years have passed since the killings of an entire family in Pike County in 2016.

Arrested and charged with murder and a slew of other charges were Angela Wagner, 48, her husband George Wagner, 47, and their two sons, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward "Jake" Wagner, 26.

Wagner IV is facing eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of Pike County’s Rhoden family.

Here's what we know about the case.

Who was killed in the Pike County killings in April 2016?

Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; Christopher's former wife, Dana Manley Rhoden, 38; their three children, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Hanna Rhoden, 19, and Chris Rhoden, Jr., 16; and a cousin Gary Rhoden, 38, and Hannah Hazel Gilley, 20, were all killed in their homes April 21 and 22, 2016. Most were asleep while the Wagners allegedly executed a meticulously planned attack to wipe out the family, prosecutors allege.

Why was the Pike County trial previously delayed?

Due to an illness of one of the involved parties in the case, the trial had been delayed six days, but is currently underway.

The trial of George Wagner IV resumes Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. Special Prosecutor D. Andrew Wilson points to a diagram of the inside of the home of Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley during testimony from Todd Fortner, special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

What did the coroner say about the Pike County killings?

Any of the seven of nine bullet wounds that Christopher Rhoden Sr. suffered in the 2016 Pike County mass killings could have killed him.

Chris Rhoden Sr. was shot six times in the face, once in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in his right forearm, according to Dr. Karen Looman, chief deputy coroner of Hamilton County.

As the prosecution projects photos on three large digital screens in the Pike County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 15, 2022, defendant George Wagner IV, 30, sits between attorneys John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash Jr. The photo on the screen pictures trucks parked at the home of victim Kenneth Rhoden at the time of his death.

Any of the three gunshots that his cousin Gary Rhoden absorbed that April night could have been fatal.

The pathologist who completed their autopsies also concluded that the Rhoden cousins were likely killed at close range and before the other six victims.

Looman also told jurors that Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley were both killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Frankie Rhoden was shot three times – once in the left cheek and twice on the left side of his head. Gilley was shot five times on the right side of her head.

Story continues

You can read more on the autopsies here:Pike County killings: Coroner walks through first 2 autopsies

Who survived the Pike County killings?

Frankie Rhoden's 3-year-old son, Brentley, and the son he shared with his fiancee, Hannah Gilley, 6-month-old Ruger, were spared by the killers.

The infant was found alive between his two deceased parents. It was Brentley who unlocked the door for the discovery of one of the gruesome scenes in the largest homicide investigation in Ohio history.

Also spared was Hanna Rhoden’s 5-day-old daughter, Kylie, who was found alive lying next to her dead mother.

Key informationThings to read leading up to the Pike County trial

What other charges are the Wagners facing?

The Wagners are also facing a series of additional charges including: conspiracy, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and aggravated burglary.

What is some of the evidence that points to the Wagners facing trial?

Prosecutors allege Angela Wagner purchased several items in the months leading up to the deaths of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley.

"...specific shoes from Walmart, 'brass catcher(s),' items with which to build 'brass catchers,' ammunition, a magazine clip, a 'bug' detector, and or items with which to build a 'silencer(s),' and/or various other items in preparation for these crimes," the indictment states.

Brass catchers are used to collect discharged bullet casings.

An attorney for the Wagners, John Kearson Clark, in a statement said his clients were innocent and looked forward to their trials. Clark said the family hopes the true culprits were brought to justice.

Why did George Wagner IV's lawyer attempt to call a mistrial?

The lawyer for George Wagner IV called for a mistrial Wednesday, after several days of the prosecution displaying graphic photos to the jury in the Pike County killings case.

“The photos that have been shown are not relevant,” John P. Parker told Judge Randy Deering just before the jury returned from its lunch break. “They are intended to gain the sympathy of the jury.”

Deering overruled Parker’s call for a mistrial – but that did not end clashes between lawyers working for and against Wagner IV.

Pike County trialWagner IV lawyer calls for mistrial over graphic images

What are some key pieces of information from the Pike County trials so far?

The latest updates as of Wednesday, Sept. 21:

As was previously reported, Rhoden and Gilley's infant child was found covered in blood between them, unharmed.

The caliber used in the shooting was .22. Five cartridges were found in the bedroom and one live round.

Frankie Rhoden was discovered shot to death, laying on his back. Hannah Gilley was on her right side.

The Rhoden child left "swipes and wipes" on the victims, especially Hannah Gilley, as he moved between them. Defense attorney John Parker objected when Special Prosecutor D. Andrew Wilson called the markings "pawing and clawing." Judge Randy Deering sustained the objection.

Soft sobs and sniffles were heard in the courtroom as witness Todd Fortner, special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation, walked jurors through photos from the bedroom. Several family members left in tears. Parker offered repeated objections, all denied by the judge.

The prosecution directed jurors' attention to a back door of the trailer and an open window, without specifying why. As he ended his questioning of Fortner, Wilson said the prosecution and defense agreed no DNA of George Wagner IV or other Wagners was found at the scene.

Wednesday's updates:Takeaways from the Pike County killings

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pike County trial of George Wagner IV: Everything we know