The Secret Service Opposed Biden's Trip to Ukraine. Here's Why He Went Anyway

374
Armani Syed
·6 min read
UKRAINE-US-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR-DIPLOMACY
UKRAINE-US-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR-DIPLOMACY

U.S. President Joe Biden walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2023. Credit - Dimitar DILKOFF—AFP

U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise stop in Kyiv Monday, ahead of a scheduled trip to Poland four days before the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Against the wishes of the secret service and the Pentagon, Biden arrived in the besieged capital following a covert operation to conceal his whereabouts, which involved a 10-hour train ride from the Polish border. Many gathered in Heaven’s Hundred Square, which was barricaded and surrounded by military and police officials, to spot Biden.

Air raid sirens sounded across the capital as Biden and Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, left St. Michael’s Cathedral in central Kyiv.

Read More: Inside Zelensky’s World

At a press conference Monday, Zelensky said, “This is the most important visit in the whole history of the Ukraine-U.S. relationship.”

Biden has long framed his administration’s support for Ukraine as central to revitalizing both U.S. ties with Europe and the liberal international order.

Here’s what to know about Biden’s trip, from what’s on the agenda, to Washington’s renewed military commitments, and how the world reacted.

Why did Biden go to Ukraine?

The surprise visit can only be read as a major show of U.S. support for Ukraine. In a White House press statement issued Monday, Biden said his visit aimed to “reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

U.S. President Joe Biden walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on Feb, 20, 2023.<span class="copyright">DIMITAR DILKOFF—AFP via Getty Images</span>
U.S. President Joe Biden walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on Feb, 20, 2023.DIMITAR DILKOFF—AFP via Getty Images

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” he said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a press conference Monday, Biden said, “Russia’s aim was to wipe Ukraine off the map. Putin’s war of conquest is failing. Russia’s military has lost half the territory it once occupied.”

Analysts have said the trip is an important boost for troop morale. But it is also aimed at the U.S. public, as maintaining domestic support for Ukraine remains essential for Kyiv’s war efforts.

What is the Day of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred?

Biden’s trip came as Ukraine marked the Day of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred, which commemorates the 107 lives lost by those who fought in anti-government protests in 2014.

The 2014 events, which Ukrainians call the Revolution of Dignity, prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin—concerned about Ukraine moving toward the West—to annex Crimea that year and back separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

“It’s presumptuous of me to say this, but I thought it was important that the President of the United States be here the day that the attack began,” Biden said during a meeting with Zelensky at at Mariinsky Palace, “because as the president remembers, I was warning the world that Putin was going to attack.”

He added: “I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war.”

What new U.S. military assistance has been announced?

The White House press statement said that the U.S. will provide further military aid including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to better defend Ukraine’s skies. It also said that further sanctions would be issued on companies and individuals who support Russia’s war efforts.

A $500 military aid package will be announced Tuesday and it will include more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in Ukraine’s possession. The anti-armor weapons include Javelin shoulder-launched missiles that are capable of destroying tanks.

Zelensky said he and Biden discussed the demand for more advanced Western weapons, calling the U.S. decision to send Abrams tanks of “historic importance.”

“We’ve also talked about long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine—even though have not been supplied before,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky has been calling on Western allies to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which the U.S. has declined to do so far. European partners, however have expressed a willingness to consider sending NATO fighter jets.

How Biden’s trip was kept secret

Biden reportedly had dinner with his wife Saturday in Washington, D.C. and later departed on Air Force One under the cover of darkness. Biden later took a hour-long train ride from the Polish border to reach the Ukrainian capital.

The White House’s public schedule for Biden showed him as in Washington until Monday evening, where he would depart for Poland from. It had been rumored that Biden could meet Zelensky, near Poland’s border with Ukraine or in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Biden arrived in Kyiv at 8 a.m. local time and was greeted by the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. “It’s good to be back in Kyiv,” Biden reportedly said. He was joined by a small team, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and some reporters, who were not allowed to bring any devices on board, CNN reported.

Sullivan has confirmed the presidential delegation did notify Russia about Biden’s trip to Kyiv. The trip had been in the works for a few months, but a “go” decision was made on Friday, the BBC reported.

Ukrainian honor guards stand in font of the Wall of Remembrance for the Deceased for Ukraine as U.S. President visits Ukrainian President for a meeting in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2023.<span class="copyright">DIMITAR DILKOFF—AFP via Getty Images</span>
Ukrainian honor guards stand in font of the Wall of Remembrance for the Deceased for Ukraine as U.S. President visits Ukrainian President for a meeting in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2023.DIMITAR DILKOFF—AFP via Getty Images

Where is Biden heading to next in Europe?

Biden reportedly left Kyiv Monday afternoon local time, the BBC reported.

He is scheduled to travel to Poland Monday and meet President Andrzej Duda Tuesday morning and deliver a speech from Warsaw Castle that same day. The speech is expected to pledge further support for Ukraine and reinforce the NATO alliance.

Biden is also expected to host talks with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine—including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Slovakia—while in Warsaw.

How is the world reacting to Biden’s Ukraine trip?

Since news of Biden’s trip broke, Japan has offered new financial support to Ukraine worth $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday. “There is still a need to assist people whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the war, and to restore destroyed infrastructure,” Kishida said. The leader also announced that he would host a virtual meeting for G7 leaders and Zelenky on Friday, the official one-year anniversary of the invasion.

A spokesperson for the German government also praised Biden’s trip during a press conference Monday. Steffen Hebestreit described the move as a “good signal,” but declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, Turkey announced that it is no longer exporting products that can be used to bolster Russia’s war efforts. According to the country’s foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Washington warned Ankara about the sale of chemicals, microchips, and more.

“It is not true that we have exported to Russia products that can be used in the defense industry,” Çavuşoğlu said. “We asked the United States to notify [us] if there are any violations on this issue,” he added.

The comments were made after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Çavuşoğlu, where he vowed to uphold U.S. and European sanctions.

Recommended Stories

  • Kirby says ‘no plans’ for Biden to enter Ukraine during trip to Poland

    National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday that there are “no plans” for President Biden to enter Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Poland as Russia’s war against Kyiv approaches its second year. “We obviously are maintaining a high degree of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The United States leads the world in…

  • Watch: Biden Visits Kyiv Ahead of One-Year Anniversary of War in Ukraine

    President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden announced half a billion dollars of additional assistance to the country. Photo: Associated Press

  • U.S. alerted Russia to Biden's secret Ukraine visit ahead of time

    "We did notify the Russians that President Biden would be traveling to Kyiv," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

  • Border guards and soldiers conduct counteroffensive near Bakhmut, kill Wagner Group unit

    State border guards along with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have conducted a counteroffensive near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and killed a group of Wagnerites. Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported that mortar units of the Border Guard have killed a Russian infantry group while drone operators have targeted those Russians who were trying to hide from shelling.

  • China knocks US over allegations it is considering sending lethal aid to Russia

    China hit back against claims that Beijing is considering sending lethal aid to Russia in its war on Ukraine, chiding the U.S. for sharing the reports. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had announced over the weekend that his department was concerned China was considering ramping up its support of Russia to possibly include ammunition…

  • China may win Putin’s war in Ukraine for him

    Vladimir Putin is calling in his few remaining international allies in his latest push for victory in Ukraine. Foremost among these is China, which last year proclaimed that its friendship with Moscow had “no limits” and “no forbidden areas of cooperation”. Now that cooperation may extend to the military equipment necessary for a Russian victory.

  • Arrest made in shooting death of Los Angeles Catholic auxiliary bishop

    A suspect was arrested after L.A. Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead in a Hacienda Heights home Saturday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

  • Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

    The governments of 34 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.

  • Kremlin: Russia's relations with Moldova are very tense

    Moldova's parliament last week approved a new pro-Western government after the previous administration resigned en masse following months of political and economic scandals. The new government, led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, has vowed to pursue a pro-European path and also called for the demilitarisation of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia was acting "responsibly" with regard to peackeeping forces it has stationed in the breakaway region and warned Moldova against inflaming the situation further.

  • Police investigate death of Los Angeles bishop

    Described as a "peacemaker," Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead in a home in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles officials said.

  • Biden in Kyiv: U.S. will support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

    During an unannounced visit to Kyiv, President Biden on Monday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pledge continued support ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Freedom is priceless," Biden said in a joint press conference. "It's worth fighting for, for as long as it takes, and that's how long we're going to be with you, Mr. President," he added.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • New Orleans police say Mardi Gras parade shooting was "an isolated incident"

    New Orleans police interim superintendent Michelle M. Woodfork held a briefing about the ongoing investigation after a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade Sunday night killed one person and left several others wounded. One person is under arrest. Watch the full briefing.

  • Aubrey Plaza had a full-on 'stare-down' with Joe Biden, made his face red at a youth conference as a teen

    The Delawareans have had a complex relationship for years.

  • How a grand attempt to improve airline travel backfired — and ended up turning flying into a total nightmare

    Crowded airports, terrible customer service, awful food, canceled trips: US airline chaos was caused by a misguided attempt to improve plane travel.

  • No horsin’ around: Colts ‘take care of business,’ win second MOAC title in three years

    Work your stuff. Take your shots. Don’t be scared.

  • Get ready to spring forward: Here's when daylight saving time 2023 begins

    With the impending start of spring, here's a brief explainer on daylight saving time, how it began, and how some states want it to be permanent.

  • Rep. Taylor Greene suggests 'national divorce' on Presidents Day

    Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested that the United States go through a "national divorce" and have states separate along party lines on Presidents Day.

  • Judges confused by Supreme Court’s ruling on gun laws

    A landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is upending gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books.

  • The Shocking Amount of Money Congress Has Stolen From Social Security -- to the Penny

    For more than eight decades, Social Security has been a financial anchor for our nation's retired workforce. Ever since the first payouts to retired workers began in 1940, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a lengthy annual report that examines the past, present, and future solvency of the program. The Trustees Report provides an in-depth look at how Social Security generates revenue and where those dollars eventually end up, as well as forecasts how fiscal policy and a multitude of changing demographic trends might impact the program.