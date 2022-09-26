Everything we know about Richmond police officer Seara Burton's shooting death

Who is Seara Burton?

Seara Burton, 28, was a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department who had recently become a K9 officer. She was fatally shot in the line of duty and died 38 days later on Sept. 18.

Seara Burton:New Richmond Police Department K-9 team completes training, begins serving community

What happened to Seara Burton?

Burton was shot once in the head Aug. 10 after being called to assist with a traffic stop of a man riding a moped. Burton's K-9, Brev, indicated to the odor of narcotics in the moped. Phillip M. Lee, 47, fired multiple shots at officers, according to state police.

'A worst-case scenario': Police officer seriously injured in Wednesday night shooting

What happened to Burton after the shooting?

Burton was taken to a local hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Her doctors decided she would be unable to recover and that life support would be stopped, Richmond Police Department announced Aug. 31. Burton was returned to a Richmond-area hospice facility Sept. 3, according to RPD.

Seara Burton:Richmond Police Department officer Seara Burton taken off life support

K-9 officer honored:Tributes continue after Officer Seara Burton returns to Richmond

What happened to the accused shooter of Seara Burton?

Lee was struck when officers returned fire and was taken to a hospital. He was arrested on probable cause affidavit and faces multiple charges, state police said.

What charges does the accused shooter face?

Lee was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and three counts of drug-related possession.

Richmond crime:Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of RPD officer

What is the status of the case?

Lee appeared at his initial hearing Aug. 19 from his hospital bed via Zoom and entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. Lee agreed to extradition from Ohio to Indiana in September.

Seara Burton shooting:Man accused of shooting police officer appears at initial hearing from hospital bed

Seara Burton shooting:Richmond man accused of shooting officer agrees to extradition

Read Seara Burton's obituary:

Obituaries in Richmond, IN | The Palladium-Item

The funeral: K-9 Officer Seara Burton laid to rest

Family and friends described four-year Richmond Police Department officer Seara Burton as strong and determined, as kind and loving during a funeral Monday. One after another, through their tears, they stepped to a podium behind the officer's flag-draped casket during her hour-long funeral service Monday inside Richmond High School’s Tiernan Center.

Law enforcement vehicles led Burton's hearse to the Richmond Municipal Building, where it stopped near her K-9 vehicle for the final 10-42 end-of-watch radio message. The procession then would drive under a garrison flag on West Main Street and proceed along U.S. 40 to Indianapolis and to Crown Hill Cemetery, about a 70-mile trip. Burton is to be interred in the Heroes of Public Safety section.

The funeral service for Officer Seara Burton is held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, inside Richmond High School. Burton was appointed to the Richmond Police Department on Aug. 6, 2018. She was shot during a traffic stop in August and died from her injuries Sept. 18, 2022.

Seara Burton services:Family and friends remember K-9 officer

