Everything you need to know about Ryanair's latest baggage rules

Ryanair likes to keep its passengers on their toes when it comes to baggage. The most recent change to the airline's policy came last year, further restricting what passengers can take on its aircraft for free. Here we outline how the changes will affect your trip.

What has Ryanair done?

Since November 1, 2018, passengers have only been permitted to travel with one small bag (35cm x 20cm x 20cm) free of charge.

Previously, the airline permitted all customers to travel with two items of hand luggage: one small bag and one large bag (no bigger than 55x40x20cm and no heavier than 10kg). However, if they were “Non-Priority”, the larger bag was taken at the gate and put in the hold free of charge.

Now, however, passengers are faced with a decision. Travel with just a small bag; pay the Priority fee (which costs £6 per person per flight at the time of booking or £8 during online check-in); or pay £8 per person per flight to check their 10kg bag into the hold.

If they turn up at the gate with a bag bigger than 35cm x 20cm x 20cm, and have not paid extra, they face a £25 charge.

Why have they done it?

Despite reporting “a steep decline in baggage revenue” in 2017, the airline claimed the changes are not about making money, but about speeding up the boarding process and reducing delays.

It also insisted that only 40 per cent of its passengers have been affected, as 30 per cent already pay the “Priority” fee, and a further 30 per cent already travel with just a small bag.

“Ryanair claimed that 60 per cent of its customers will be unaffected by these changes, but it looks as though the remaining 40 per cent will either have to dramatically reduce the amount of luggage they travel with, or pay £12-16 extra on a return fare,” said Nick Trend, Telegraph Travel’s consumer expert.

“Given that Ryanair says its average fare is about £71 return, that represents an increase of 17-22.5 per cent for many of its passengers.”

Passengers are no longer able to travel with a 10kg case for free Credit: GETTY

I want to travel with a 10kg bag – which fee should I pay?

Should you prefer to travel with a larger carry-on case, the best course of action is pretty obvious. Pay the Priority fee. It costs less (£6 vs £8) and you won’t be delayed queueing at Ryanair’s bag drop desk before you go through security. Furthermore, if your luggage has slipped over the 10kg limit, there’s a good chance it will be spotted at the bag drop desk (and you’ll be charged extra).

However, Priority tickets are capped at 95 per flight, roughly half the capacity of a typical Ryanair flight, so you might want to pay the fee sooner rather than later.

How strict is Ryanair being – and can I get away with a backpack?

After a period of leniency throughout November and December, during which Ryanair let passengers with bags larger than the 35cm x 20cm x 20cm limit off with a warning, Ryanair is now enforcing the £25 fines.

I usually travel with a backpack that exceeds these dimensions, but have always been allowed to take it on board despite never paying the Priority fee. I do not always see measuring devices at the gate, and staff appear to allow a bit of wiggle room when it comes to rucksacks and small holdalls, focusing their attention on wheelie bags, but have they become more attentive now the new rules are in effect? It’s certainly a risky business for travellers. As mentioned above, if their bag is deemed too big at the gate, they will be forced to pay a whopping fine of £25.