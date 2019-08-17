Everything you need to know about Scott Borgerson, the tech CEO who has been tied to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell

Vimeo/Arctic Circle Secretariat





The latest tech figure to be tied to Jeffrey Epstein's inner circle is Scott Borgerson, the CEO of a maritime analytics company.

The Daily Mail reported this week that Borgerson was dating and housing Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam. However, Borgerson denied the report to Business Insider, and said Maxwell was only a "former friend" who was not living at his home in Massachusetts. Maxwell was then spotted at an In-N-Out Burger joint in Lost Angeles the next day.

The relationship between Borgerson and Maxwell is still not clear: Borgerson has not responded to further requests for comment from Business Insider since Wednesday, even after the Daily Mail published more information on the alleged relationship between the two.

Here's everything you need to know about Scott Borgerson, his company CargoMetrics, and his ties to Ghislaine Maxwell:

Scott Borgerson, 43, is the CEO of CargoMetrics, a data-analytics company for maritime trade and shipping. He cofounded the Boston-based company in 2010, and it was most recently valued at $100 million in 2016.

Borgerson's company has raised nearly $23 million from investors, which include former Google CEO and Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt. Schmidt led a $10 million funding round for CargoMetrics in August 2017, according to PitchBook.

Borgerson owns an oceanfront property, reportedly worth $3 million, in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts. Manchester-by-the-Sea is a small town north of Boston with a population of just over 5,000 people.