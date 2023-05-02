Everything we know about seven people, including two missing teens, found dead in an Oklahoma home

Oklahoma police believe they discovered the location of two missing girls on Monday among a group of seven bodies inside a rural home near the city of Henryetta.

Here’s everything we know so far about what happened.

What are the identities of the people found dead in Oklahoma?

Officials belive they have located Brittany Brewer, 16, and, Ivy Webster, 14, as well as convicted rapist Jesse McFadden, 39.

The teens were named in an amber alert on Monday morning.

The bodies have not yet been officially identified by a medical examiner, The Oklahoman reports .

Four other unidentified bodies were found at the scene of the crime.

Webster’s mother told local broadcaster KJRH that the girls were at McFadden’s house for a sleepover over the weekend with his daughter, and that she was unaware of the man’s criminal history.

Brewer’s father, meanwhile, told KOTV that the girls had been to the man’s house many previous times without incident.

"Brittany was an outgoing person," Ms Brewer’s father Nathan Brewer told KOTV. "She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta in [an upcoming] pageant in Tulsa, and now she ain’t gonna make it because she’ dead. She’s gone."

“I’ve known this family for a while and Brittany was a beautiful, smart and full of life 16 year old young lady,” Facebook user Cassandra Apperson wrote . “She went out this weekend with her friends and was supposed to return home last night, and her father reported her missing and just a little while ago they found her and a few others deceased and the man responsible was also found deceased. If you could please share this or donate if you’re able.”

Who is Jesse McFadden?

According to Oklahoma prison records , McFadden was sent to prison in 2003 for first-degree rape, and served nearly 16 years before being released in 2020.

Police had been looking for the man on Monday when he failed to appear in court on charges of sexual contact with a minor dating back to a 2016 incident, when he was still in prison.

What comes next in the investigation?

Okmulgee county sheriff Eddy Rice said on Monday that while he was still waiting for the identities of the bodies to be confirmed, “we believe we have found everything that we were seeking this morning”.

How can we support the victims of the Oklahoma disappearance?

A GoFundMe page in memory of Brittany Brewer has been set up to assist with funeral expenses.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most difficult times they will ever experience and they need to be focused on their healing instead of worrying about how they are going to pay for Brittany’s funeral,” a message alongside the fundraiser reads.

Is this disappearance related to other crimes in the area?