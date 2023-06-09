Everything we know about suspected France playground attacker after toddlers stabbed

A picturesque French town has been left reeling after four children were stabbed in a playground horror attack.

Two adults were also injured in the attack in Annecy in the French Alps on Thursday morning. All of the youngsters - who were aged between 22 months and three - were transferred to hospitals in the French Alps and across the Swiss border in Geneva.

One of the injured children is British, the UK foreign secretary James Cleverly confirmed and is believed to have been on holiday at the time.

The horrific attack was caught on camera (Twitter)

A 70-year-old man was also seriously injured – first by the knifeman and then by police fire during the attack which took place at around 7.45am local time in Le Paquier park in Annecy. A second adult was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Horrifying footage posted on social media appeared to show a knifeman running around the area while being pursued by several onlookers.

French police said they later arrested a man in his early 30s over the attack. Below we look at everything we know about the suspect so far.

Four children were rushed to hospital following the attack (EPA)

What happened during the attack?

The suspect - wearing a blue-chequered headscarf and sunglasses - was allegedly seen shouting before he began attacking small children in the playground with a four-inch blade.

In horrifying footage, the assailant jumps over a low wall and repeatedly lunges at a child in a stroller, pushing aside a woman who tries to fend him off.

One bystander is later seen trying to stop him as other parents flee with their children.

Within minutes, the attacker was pursued by police. He then attacked an elderly man in a different part of the park. Police fired shots and detained the attacker, who was unharmed, and is now being questioned by police.

What do we know about the suspect?

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne said the suspected attacker, who was in police custody, was a 31-year-old Syrian national who was granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago.

She confirmed that he had entered France legally and was carrying Swedish identity documents plus a Swedish driving license. Ms Borne also said he was homeless and an “isolated individual”.

He had asked for asylum in France, which had not been processed because he already had refugee status in Sweden. Because he had EU refugee status, he was free to travel legally to France, she said.

Police sources told the French Le Monde newspaper the man had declared himself to be a Syrian Christian in his French asylum application.

The publication also reported that he had been wearing a Christian cross on a chain around his neck when arrested.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the suspected was an “isolated individual” (AFP via Getty Images)

What do we know about the possible motive behind the attack?

Annecy public prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said there was "no evidence" of a terrorist motive.

Instead, the prosecutor said an inquiry was underway for attempted murder. National police, rather than anti-terrorist investigators, are heading the investigation.

Ms Borne said French authorities had contacted international security and intelligence agencies and the man was unknown to any French, European or other foreign security service. He had no criminal record, and no apparent psychiatric record, she said.

What have the authorities said?

Ms Borne described the attack as “savage” and said the whole of France had been “shaken by this hateful, indescribable act”.

French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted that it was an act of “absolute cowardice” and that the nation was in shock.

"Nothing more abominable than to attack children," National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said on Twitter. Parliament observed a minute of silence to mark the incident.

Mr Cleverly said the UK’s “thoughts are with the victims and their families and we stand ready to support in whichever way we can".

The attack took place in Annecy, a town in the east of the country (The Independent/Datawrapper)

He added: "We have already deployed British consular officials who are travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family.

“And, of course, we stand in strong solidarity with the people of France at this very terrible time."

Home secretary Suella Braverman said she was in touch with her French counterpart, Gérald Darmanin, adding that she was “appalled” by the attack.

Prime minster Rishi Sunak tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the shocking attack in Annecy this morning.

“As @EmmanuelMacron has said, it was a truly cowardly act. The UK and France have always stood together against acts of violence, and we do so again today.”