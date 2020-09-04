What a thrill! There's officially a "Troop Beverly Hills" sequel in the works.

Oran Zegman, an Israeli filmmaker who has garnered praise thanks to various short films, is set to make her feature film directorial debut with a sequel to the 1989 classic, "Good Morning America" has learned.

The script was written by Aeysha Carr and is now undergoing a rewrite from Tamara Chestna. Ava Fries, the woman whose own life inspired the original's story, is executive producing alongside her husband, Charles W. Fries.

"Troop Beverly Hills," directed by Jeff Kanew with a screenplay from Pamela Norris, starred Shelley Long as a Beverly Hills housewife who becomes a Wilderness Girls leader to prove herself to her husband and daughter.

The film, which also starred "Coach" alum Craig T. Nelson, became a cult hit, winning the hearts of audiences for multiple generations with its feminist themes.

"Troop Beverly Hills" also introduced us to Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis and featured up-and-coming talents such as "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling and "ER" star Kellie Martin, among others.

Everything we know about the 'Troop Beverly Hills' sequel originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com