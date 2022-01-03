Everything You Need to Know About Za'atar, a Flavorful Middle Eastern Spice Mix

The Daily Beast

Ammar Awad via ReutersLess than 72 hours into 2022 and we’ve already got a new nightmare to keep us awake at night: flurona. The world’s first verified case of a double infection pairing influenza and coronavirus infections has been identified in Israel in a pregnant woman who was not vaccinated. Early in the pandemic, there were some reported cases of dual infections in the U.S. before the coronavirus was fully understood, but none were verified with the World Health Organization.The Israeli pa